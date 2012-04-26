Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Trimble Navigation Ltd has agreed to buy
SketchUp 3D modeling platform from Google Inc for an
undisclosed price, the companies said.
** Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc said late on Wednesday
it agreed to buy Actavis Group for at least 4.25 billion euros
($5.60 billion), in a deal that cements its status as one of the
world's biggest suppliers of generic drugs.
** Fresenius said it plans to take over
Rhoen-Klinikum for 3.1 billion euros ($4.09 billion),
making the German healthcare conglomerate by far the largest
private-sector operator of German hospitals.
** Suburban Propane Partners LP said it would buy
Inergy LP's retail propane operations for about $1.8
billion in a deal that will double its customer base and make it
one of the top propane retailers in the United States.
** Qatar's Mannai Corp and Egyptian investment
bank EFG Hermes have taken control of Dubai's Damas
after their consortium's $445 million offer was
accepted by more than 75 percent of the jeweler's shareholders.
** Europe's largest drugs distributor Celesio
said it will use options to buy the 49.9 percent of Brazil's
largest drugs distributor Panpharma it does not yet own for
about 650 million reais ($345.64 million).
** France's L'Oreal is set to buy French baby
products company Cadum for 200 million euros ($263.7 million),
said a source close to the situation, declining to be named.
** MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer and
reverse mortgage lender, made a surprise shift on Thursday with
the sale of its reverse mortgage business as part of its exit
from banking-related activities.
** German mobile phone company Drillisch AG Chief
Executive Paschalis Choulidis is considering a reverse takeover
of larger rival freenet AG, two people familiar with
the matter said.
** Dutch bicycle maker Accell Group NV agreed to
buy Britain's Raleigh for about 76 million euros ($100 million),
adding one of the most famous names in the UK bike industry to a
portfolio that includes Dutch, German and French cycling
favorites.
** Canada's Barrick Gold, the world's largest gold
producer, sold its 20.37 percent stake in Russia's Highland Gold
to institutional investors for 79.5 million pounds ($128
million), Highland said on Thursday.
** Russia's largest gold firm, Polyus Gold (PGIL),
said it continues to work towards its goal of securing a premium
listing in London and selling a 7.49 percent stake held by its
subsidiary, Jenington International Inc.
** Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said it
will sell its individual annuity operations to Forethought, a
Houston-based financial services company.
** Takaoka Electric MFG Co and Toko Electric Corp
, two companies affiliated with Tokyo Electric Power Co
, will merge their businesses under a new holding
company around October, the Nikkei business daily reported on
Thursday.
** Italy's antitrust agency suspended the planned merger of
troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and peer Unipol on
Thursday in order to investigate potential risks to competition
from the tie-up, further clouding prospects for the deal.