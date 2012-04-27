Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 27 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** A consortium bidding for TMX Group said on Friday
it aims to extend its $3.8 billion bid for Canada's biggest
stock exchange operator beyond Monday's deadline, but it could
not yet assure that it would do so as it works through
regulatory hurdles that long delayed the deal.
** An investment bank has put forward a plan that envisages
Italian power grid operator Terna buying a controlling
stake in gas transport group Snam in a 3.5 billion-euro
($4.6 billion) deal without using public money.
** BG Group Plc has held talks with China Investment
Corp on the sale of an equity stake in the British gas
producer's Australian LNG facilities, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters, in a deal that could be worth $2 billion.
** An antitrust probe into a planned merger between
loss-making Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI and peer
Unipol does not compromise its 1.1 billion euro ($1.46
billion) cash call due in June, the bank heading the consortium
for the operation said.
** Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings is close to
finalizing a deal to buy soft drinks maker Calpis Co for $1.2
billion, sources said on Friday, bringing its M&A buying spree
back to its shrinking home market as it seeks to bolster
non-alcoholic earnings.
** IAMGOLD Corp agreed to buy Trelawney
Mining and Exploration Inc for C$585.3 million in cash,
to get access to the Cote Lake gold deposit in northern Ontario.
** Russian freight firm Globaltrans Investment is
buying the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540
million, boosting its fleet to around 60,000 units, it said on
Friday, as it forecast more consolidation for the sector.
** Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation
software TurboTax, said it agreed to buy Demandforce, a
software-as-a-service application provider, for $423.5 million
in cash.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said on Friday
it will sell part of its stake in Roy Hill Holdings to China
Steel Corporation for 359.9 billion Korean won ($316.7
million).
** State-owned Czech Railways has backed away from plans to
buy 16 Viaggio Comfort trains from Siemens worth 5
billion crowns ($265.94 million), a spokesman for the Czech firm
said on Friday.
** NiMin Energy Corp said it would sell its assets
in the San Joaquin Basin in California to Southern San Joaquin
Production LLC for about $27 million in cash.
** Norwegian fertilizer firm Yara has agreed to
lift is stake in Ethiopian Potash project Ethiopotash BC to 51
percent from 16.67 percent, it said on Friday.
** Funds firm Schroders Plc is buying a 25 percent
stake in India's Axis Asset Management Co, aiming to tap into
growing business opportunities in Asia's third-largest economy
and meet demand for financial products from its burgeoning
middle class.
** French oil group Total increased its stake in
Russia's No.2 gas producer Novatek to 15 percent,
Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing a Total official.
** Indonesian business group CT Corp has bought a 10.3
percent stake in national flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia
, becoming the biggest private shareholder in the
airline, a state brokerage said on Friday.
** French bank Societe Generale has accumulated a
7.9 percent stake in entertainment-to-telecoms group Vivendi
, comprising a combination of shares, options and
forwards, markets regulator AMF disclosed on Friday.
** Wells Fargo & Co is buying a prime brokerage firm
in its first foray into the business of providing trading,
reporting and other services for hedge funds.
** British bank Lloyds may start talks with new
banking venture NBNK about its planned sale of 632
branches after an exclusivity period with The Co-op ended.
** Spanish banking group La Caixa, which owns
stakes in oil major Repsol and utility Gas Natural
, is planning a merger between the two energy groups,
Cinco Dias reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.
** German insurer Allianz has entered into
exclusive talks on the possible acquisition of the
brokerage-related activities of Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage
unit, the companies said on Friday.
** Oil and gas company BPZ Resources Inc said it
formed a joint venture with Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp
to develop and explore an offshore block in Peru.
** Shenzhen Development Bank Co has received
approval from Chinese authorities to merge with Ping An Bank Co
Ltd, the government news agency Xinhua reported on
Friday.
** Chile's antitrust regulator TDLC said on Friday it
rejected a bid by Quinenco, the holding company
controlled by the Luksic family, to buy assets of fuel company
Terpel in Chile, citing risks of higher prices through lack of
competition.
** A deadline for offers to acquire insolvent oil refiner
Petroplus's French refinery at Petit-Couronne has been extended
again to give interested parties more time to produce formal
offers, the management of the refinery said on Friday.
** Czech private equity group Penta Investments and asset
management firm Eastbridge raised their joint bid for Polish
retailer Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) on Friday,
valuing the group at nearly 1.1 billion zlotys ($349 million).