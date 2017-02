Aug 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Friday: (For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** Bunge will invest $2.5 billion in expanding its sugar and bioenergy capacity in Brazil through 2016, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

** Poland will decide next week whether to suspend the planned sale of a $2.5 billion stake in its top lender PKO BP because of recent market turbulence, the treasury ministry said on Friday.

** Barnes & Noble Inc on Thursday said that John Malone's Liberty Media invested $204 million in the bookseller, but discussions for Liberty to buy the company have ended.

