Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** Bain Capital has agreed to buy Australian software maker MYOB for about A$1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after Sage Group plc's bid ran into last-minute trouble, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

** South Korean trading firm Samsung C&T said on Monday it was considering taking over independent U.S. oil firm Parallel Petroleum, which a media report said might be worth some $1 billion.

** Credit Suisse Group will buy the nearly 50 percent stake it does not own of Brazilian investment fund Hedging-Griffo for more than 1.25 billion reais ($784 million) before December 31.

** Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) said on Monday it had agreed to buy Chilean appliance company CTI and a subsidiary for $691.5 million as it seeks to further boost its presence in emerging markets.

** Arrow Energy, a venture between Shell (RDSa.L) and PetroChina , has made a A$520 million ($543 million) offer for Australian gas explorer Bow Energy in a grab for resources to fuel Arrow's Australian gas-export project.

** Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp has agreed to buy Australia's Adamus Resources in a deal valued at about C$313.4 million, to create a West Africa-focused gold producer.

** Canadian miner Silvercorp Metals Inc said its majority unit agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in two Chinese mining companies for $4.3 million in cash.

** Adcare Health Systems Inc said it will acquire skilled nursing and assisted living center in Arkansas for $4.2 million to expand into the Southeast. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to adcare's earnings when it closes in the fourth quarter.

** Cupid Plc bought Brazilian online dating sites for $0.75 million. The sites include AondeNamoro.com and SolteirosComFilhos.com.

