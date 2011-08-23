Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Vector Capital, Inland Western, Sigdo Koppers)
Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp
agreed to sell service provider Xervon to waste disposal company
Remondis as part of a plan to offload 10 billion euros
($14.4 billion) worth of assets to pay down debt.
** Progress Energy said 95 percent of its
shareholders voted for it to be bought over by Charlotte, North
Carolina-based Duke Energy in a $13.7 billion deal that
will create the nation's largest utility owner. Duke Energy
shareholders also approved the deal today. <ID:nASA02Q64>
** Australian brewer Foster's Group sought to put
pressure on SABMiller to up its $10 billion hostile
takeover offer, unveiling on Tuesday a A$500 million ($521
million) capital return even as profits slid.
** Kinetic Concepts Inc has received a takeover bid
from ConvaTec that tops a prior offer from Apax Partners LLP,
but the wound-care company has concerns about the financing
conditions in the new bid, sources familiar with the situation
said on Tuesday. Apax Partners' $5 million bid tops Convatec's
bid of 40 billion crowns ($6.3 bln), sources said.
** Swedish state utility Vattenfall is to sell its
assets in Poland to the country's gas monopoly PGNiG
and utility Tauron in two separate deals for a total of
$2.6 billion as part of its reversal of a decade of expansion
abroad.
** Toolmaker Charter International is in talks with
an unnamed bidder, putting more pressure on spurned suitor
Melrose to come back with a higher offer or walk away.
The Daily Telegraph reported earlier on Tuesday that talks had
taken place over a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) proposal
involving the world's largest welding firm Lincoln Electric
, potentially trumping a lower offer from manufacturing
buyout firm Melrose.
** Chilean firm Sigdo Koppers SA will pay around
$680 million for the full equity of Belgium's Magotteaux, a sum
that climbs to about $790 million when debt and other
adjustments are included, the conglomerate said on Tuesday.
** H&R Block Inc plans to sell its consulting unit
to McGladrey & Pullen LLP for about $610 million, as the top
U.S. tax preparer looks to jettison the underperforming division
and focus on its core business.
** U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp
rejected a $441 million buyout offer from larger rival Omnicare
Inc , saying the bid undervalued the company and could
run into regulatory hurdles.
** British media group Daily Mail (DMGOa.L) agreed to sell
its U.S. retail trade show management business for about 106
million pounds ($174.2 million) to private equity firm
Providence Equity Partners, as it plans to focus on fewer events
with stronger prospects.
** China Construction Bank (CCB), the world's No.2
bank by market capitalisation, wants to create a full branch
based on its Russian representative office, the lender said. The
CCB board decided in a meeting on Sunday to inject around $150
million into the capital of its newly created Russian unit,
after opening the representation office in May this year.
** India's Aventis Pharma , a unit of French
drugmaker Sanofi , is close to buying the
over-the-counter business of unlisted Universal Medicare for
about 5 billion rupees ($109.5 million), two sources with direct
knowledge of the development said on Tuesday.
** Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust Inc said
it sold its Ottawa, Illinois-based PetSmart distribution center
for about $48 million.
** Encore Energy Partners LP said it acquired
Permian Basin Oil and Gas Properties for $14.8 million from a
private seller. It will also acquire interests in producing oil
and natural gas assets in Sweetwater County, Wyoming from an
undisclosed seller for a purchase price of $28.5 million.
** Fenner PLC said its wholly owned subsidiary
Hallite Seals Australia Pty Ltd will buy all the shares of
privately held Transeals for A$5.586 million ($5.8 million).
** Seven Arts Pictures PLC said it acquired
Independent Music Label, Big Jake Music for $5 million.
** Vector Capital said it would take Motorola Solutions
Inc's orthogon and canopy businesses private for an
amount it didn't disclose, and operate them as a single
standalone company called Cambium Networks.
