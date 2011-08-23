Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Vector Capital, Inland Western, Sigdo Koppers)

Aug 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell service provider Xervon to waste disposal company Remondis as part of a plan to offload 10 billion euros ($14.4 billion) worth of assets to pay down debt.

** Progress Energy said 95 percent of its shareholders voted for it to be bought over by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Duke Energy in a $13.7 billion deal that will create the nation's largest utility owner. Duke Energy shareholders also approved the deal today. <ID:nASA02Q64>

** Australian brewer Foster's Group sought to put pressure on SABMiller to up its $10 billion hostile takeover offer, unveiling on Tuesday a A$500 million ($521 million) capital return even as profits slid.

** Kinetic Concepts Inc has received a takeover bid from ConvaTec that tops a prior offer from Apax Partners LLP, but the wound-care company has concerns about the financing conditions in the new bid, sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. Apax Partners' $5 million bid tops Convatec's bid of 40 billion crowns ($6.3 bln), sources said.

** Swedish state utility Vattenfall is to sell its assets in Poland to the country's gas monopoly PGNiG and utility Tauron in two separate deals for a total of $2.6 billion as part of its reversal of a decade of expansion abroad.

** Toolmaker Charter International is in talks with an unnamed bidder, putting more pressure on spurned suitor Melrose to come back with a higher offer or walk away. The Daily Telegraph reported earlier on Tuesday that talks had taken place over a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) proposal involving the world's largest welding firm Lincoln Electric , potentially trumping a lower offer from manufacturing buyout firm Melrose.

** Chilean firm Sigdo Koppers SA will pay around $680 million for the full equity of Belgium's Magotteaux, a sum that climbs to about $790 million when debt and other adjustments are included, the conglomerate said on Tuesday.

** H&R Block Inc plans to sell its consulting unit to McGladrey & Pullen LLP for about $610 million, as the top U.S. tax preparer looks to jettison the underperforming division and focus on its core business.

** U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp rejected a $441 million buyout offer from larger rival Omnicare Inc , saying the bid undervalued the company and could run into regulatory hurdles.

** British media group Daily Mail (DMGOa.L) agreed to sell its U.S. retail trade show management business for about 106 million pounds ($174.2 million) to private equity firm Providence Equity Partners, as it plans to focus on fewer events with stronger prospects.

** China Construction Bank (CCB), the world's No.2 bank by market capitalisation, wants to create a full branch based on its Russian representative office, the lender said. The CCB board decided in a meeting on Sunday to inject around $150 million into the capital of its newly created Russian unit, after opening the representation office in May this year.

** India's Aventis Pharma , a unit of French drugmaker Sanofi , is close to buying the over-the-counter business of unlisted Universal Medicare for about 5 billion rupees ($109.5 million), two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Tuesday.

** Inland Western Retail Real Estate Trust Inc said it sold its Ottawa, Illinois-based PetSmart distribution center for about $48 million.

** Encore Energy Partners LP said it acquired Permian Basin Oil and Gas Properties for $14.8 million from a private seller. It will also acquire interests in producing oil and natural gas assets in Sweetwater County, Wyoming from an undisclosed seller for a purchase price of $28.5 million.

** Fenner PLC said its wholly owned subsidiary Hallite Seals Australia Pty Ltd will buy all the shares of privately held Transeals for A$5.586 million ($5.8 million).

** Seven Arts Pictures PLC said it acquired Independent Music Label, Big Jake Music for $5 million.

** Vector Capital said it would take Motorola Solutions Inc's orthogon and canopy businesses private for an amount it didn't disclose, and operate them as a single standalone company called Cambium Networks.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)