Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds CVC Capital, Healthways)

Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** China's Commerce Ministry said it had not received an application for regulatory approval from Google Inc on its planned $12.5 billion purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings .

** South Korea's Hanwha Chemical will join the first round of bidding for Indonesian chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a potential $700 million deal.

** CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Raet, the biggest Dutch provider of payroll and human resources software, after pulling out an auction for the company earlier this year. The price, which was not disclosed, is expected to be less than the 400 million euros ($576 million) previously asked for, sources close to the deal said.

** Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc said it will buy privately held Anchen Pharmaceuticals for $410 million in cash to expand its generic drugs portfolio.

** Surgery centers provider AmSurg Corp lowered the price it will pay for smaller rival National Surgical Care to $135 million in cash, and said it would pay an additional $7.5 million if specific earnings targets are met.

** Filtrona PLC plans to buy industrial component distributor Reid Supply Co for $32 million.

** Healthways Inc said it agreed to buy St Louis-based Navvis & Co. for $28.7 million in cash and stock, to acquire the firm's management consultancy services and reduce cost. The company expects the deal to close by month end with no impact on earnings this fiscal.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)