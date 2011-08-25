版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 17:06 BJT

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Thursday:

(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** Compass Diversified Holdings said it acquired s Camelbak Products LLC for $257.5 and said acquisition was consummated through a majority-owned subsidiary, Camelbak Acquisition Corp.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐