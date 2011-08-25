Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds PharMerica, Bloomberg, Verizon, Humana and others)

Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) will invest $5 billion in Bank of America , stepping in to shore up the company in the same way he helped prop up Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis.

** Samsung Electronics Co reiterated that it was not interested in buying Hewlett-Packard Co's PC business, shooting down persistent market talk the South Korean firm may snap up the unit to become the world's top PC maker.

** Encana Corp put its Barnett Shale natural gas assets in North Texas up for sale on Thursday as the largest gas producer in Canada tries to bolster its financial strength as natural gas prices languish. The company said it is targeting net divestitures of $1-$2 billion for 2011.

** Bloomberg LP plans to buy legal tax and regulatory research company BNA for about $990 million as it shores up its legal business in a direct aim at rivals Thomson Reuters and Reed Elsevier .

** U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp adopted a poison pill to prevent hostile takeovers, two days after Omnicare Inc went public with its bid to acquire the company for $441 million.

** Cabot Corp said it will sell its supermetals business to Australia's Global Advanced Metals for a minimum of $400 million in cash, as the maker of specialty chemicals, rubber and specialty carbon black looks to focus on its core business.

** Financial software maker ACI Worldwide Inc sweetened the cash component of its offer for S1 Corp on Thursday, a day after the smaller rival said ACI's offer was not attractive enough.

** Baxter International Inc said it struck a deal to buy privately held Baxa Corp, a drug delivery company, for $380 million in cash.

** Compass Diversified Holdings said it acquired Camelbak Products LLC for $257.5 million and said acquisition was consummated through a majority-owned subsidiary, Camelbak Acquisition Corp.

** Brazilian securities firm Plural Capital agreed to buy Banco Modal as part of a plan to expand into asset management and other lucrative financial services, daily Valor Economico said on Thursday. Plural was believed to have paid more than 130 million reais ($80 million) for Modal, the newspaper said.

** Canada's Just Energy Group Inc on Thursday said its unit will buy privately-held U.S. retail electricity provider Fulcrum Retail Holdings LLC for about $79.4 million.

** Brown Shoe Co Inc said it sold its AND1 brand to New York-based Galaxy International, a brand management company, for $55 million and said it would use the money to pay down debt.

** Turkey's telecommunications firm Netas agreed to buy 100 percent stake in technology consultancy firm Probil for $31 million, Netas said on Thursday.

** Verizon Communications Inc bought privately-held CloudSwitch and said it plans to combine the cloud technology provider with its Burlington, Massachussetts-based Terremark IT unit to accelerate its global cloud strategy.

** Health insurer Humana Inc said it would buy Arcadian Management Services for an undisclosed sum to expand and grow its Medicare business.

