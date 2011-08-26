Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Cameco Corp, Beacon Hill Resources, Hampson Industries)
Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** India's GVK Power & Infra is close to
finalising a deal to buy two Australian coal mines owned by
Hancock Prospecting, said two sources with knowledge of the
deal, which a newspaper report said has been agreed for $2.2
billion.
** German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will boost its
planned commitment to renewable energy, investing almost 1
billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the production of
environmentally friendly energy over two years, the Financial
Times Deutschland reported.
** Canada's largest uranium producer Cameco Corp
said it plans to buy its junior peer Hathor Exploration Ltd
for about C$520 million ($527.8 million )in cash, after
talks for a potential board-supported deal
failed.
** Minor International Pcl , Thailand's biggest
listed hotelier and fast food franchise company, said on Friday
it would offer to buy the shares in S&P Syndicate it
did not already own for 5.06 billion baht ($168.8 million).
** Coking coal producer Beacon Hill Resources on
Friday snubbed a 142-million-pound ($231 million) unsolicited
takeover approach from a third party, saying it undervalued the
company.
** British aero engineer Hampson Industries said
on Friday it planned to sell four of its businesses in the
United States and UK to investment firm Bridgeport Development
Capital for $84 million to reduce debt.
** Australia's property group GPT on Friday
unveiled a plan to sell its 50 percent stake in an office
building in Sydney to seek other opportunities, joining peers in
looking for better use of capital to fund share buybacks or
developments.
