Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** India's GVK Power & Infra is close to finalising a deal to buy two Australian coal mines owned by Hancock Prospecting, said two sources with knowledge of the deal, which a newspaper report said has been agreed for $2.2 billion.

** German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will boost its planned commitment to renewable energy, investing almost 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the production of environmentally friendly energy over two years, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

** Canada's largest uranium producer Cameco Corp said it plans to buy its junior peer Hathor Exploration Ltd for about C$520 million ($527.8 million )in cash, after talks for a potential board-supported deal failed.

** Minor International Pcl , Thailand's biggest listed hotelier and fast food franchise company, said on Friday it would offer to buy the shares in S&P Syndicate it did not already own for 5.06 billion baht ($168.8 million).

** Coking coal producer Beacon Hill Resources on Friday snubbed a 142-million-pound ($231 million) unsolicited takeover approach from a third party, saying it undervalued the company.

** British aero engineer Hampson Industries said on Friday it planned to sell four of its businesses in the United States and UK to investment firm Bridgeport Development Capital for $84 million to reduce debt.

** Australia's property group GPT on Friday unveiled a plan to sell its 50 percent stake in an office building in Sydney to seek other opportunities, joining peers in looking for better use of capital to fund share buybacks or developments. (Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)