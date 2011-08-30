Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Icahn, Washington REIT, Valeant, Itochu)

Aug 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0915 GMT on Tuesday:

(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** Itochu Corp will acquire a 30 percent interest in Shandong Ruyi Group for $200 million or about 15 billion yen this October, making it the second-largest shareholder in the Chinese apparel company, the Nikkei business daily said.

** Washington Real Estate Trust buys Olney Village Center for $58 million.

** Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International stepped into the battle for Canadian cold and flu medicine maker Afexa Life Sciences on Tuesday with a friendly C$76 million ($77.6 million) takeover offer that tops a rival bid by 34 percent.

** Investor Carl Icahn agreed to sell his stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp and the parties ended litigation against each other, the company said on Tuesday.

** Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl , confirmed on Tuesday it was interested in buying stakes in two petrochemical companies in Indonesia worth a combined estimated $1.1 billion.

** India's Future Group is in talks with a clutch of potential buyers, including JPMorgan and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Co , to sell its financial services arm, Future Capital Holdings , three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have won over Macarthur Coal with a sweetened A$4.9 billion ($5.2 billion) takeover offer, after a rival bidder failed to emerge for the Australian coal miner. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)