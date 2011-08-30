Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Icahn, Washington REIT, Valeant, Itochu)
Aug 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 0915 GMT on Tuesday:
** Itochu Corp will acquire a 30 percent interest
in Shandong Ruyi Group for $200 million or about 15 billion yen
this October, making it the second-largest shareholder in the
Chinese apparel company, the Nikkei business daily said.
** Washington Real Estate Trust buys Olney Village
Center for $58 million.
** Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
stepped into the battle for Canadian cold and flu
medicine maker Afexa Life Sciences on Tuesday with a
friendly C$76 million ($77.6 million) takeover offer that tops a
rival bid by 34 percent.
** Investor Carl Icahn agreed to sell his stake in Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp and the parties ended litigation
against each other, the company said on Tuesday.
** Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl
, confirmed on Tuesday it was interested in buying
stakes in two petrochemical companies in Indonesia worth a
combined estimated $1.1 billion.
** India's Future Group is in talks with a clutch of
potential buyers, including JPMorgan and Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts and Co , to sell its financial services arm,
Future Capital Holdings , three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have
won over Macarthur Coal with a sweetened A$4.9 billion
($5.2 billion) takeover offer, after a rival bidder failed to
emerge for the Australian coal miner.
