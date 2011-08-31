Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Follows alerts)
Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 0915 GMT on Wednesday:
** Bain Capital has agreed to buy Australian software maker
MYOB for about A$1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) after Sage Group
plc's bid ran into last-minute trouble, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Saturday.
** Belgium's Option NV , Europe's only maker of
wireless modems, narrowed its net loss in the first six months
and announced the purchase of technology used in smartphones and
tablets. The acquisition is a further step in the troubled
Belgian group's transformation from a supplier of increasingly
commoditised hardware, such as USB modems, to a wireless
software and systems provider.
** British insurer Omega said it remained in talks
over a possible takeover of the company and aimed to conclude
discussions with interested parties shortly, sending its shares
sharply higher.
** South Korean business conglomerate CJ Corp
said on Wednesday that it will sell its 543.5 billion won ($507
million)stake in Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd to
affiliates to meet holding company regulations.
** Irish financial services company IFG Group said
on Wednesday it had entered into exclusive talks with private
equity firm Bregal Capital over a possible 231 million euro
($333.4 million) takeover of IFG.
** Tesco Plc , the world's No.3 retailer, has put
its loss-making Japanese business up for sale, abandoning an
eight-year attempt to break into a tough retail market and
underscoring its new boss's commitment to investor returns.
** Bank of America Corp is looking to sell its
correspondent mortgage business and the unit's employees could
be notified as soon as Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said,
citing people familiar with the matter.
** China National Materials Co Ltd (Sinoma) is in
talks for overseas acquisitions at 1-10 billion yuan
($153,800-$1.5 billion) each in the cement equipment and
high-tech building materials sectors, its president said on
Wednesday.
** Luxury-resort operator Kerzner International Holdings
Ltd may sell its 50 percent stake in the Atlantis resort in
Dubai to raise money to restructure $2.6 billion in mortgage
debt coming due next week, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing sources.
** A consortium led by CJ Group member companies has cut the
acquisition price for South Korea's top logistics company Korea
Express Co Ltd by 3 percent, local news outlet
MoneyToday said on Wednesday.
** Shares in Esso (Thailand) Pcl , a unit of
ExxonMobil , jumped more than 6 percent on Wednesday on
speculation Exxon may sell its stake in the Thai unit after
divesting its refiner Esso in Malaysia.
** Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of
plans to acquire funds from RAB Capital , the Financial
Times reported on Wednesday.The newspaper said the collapse of
the deal is not understood to have had a material monetary
impact on the London-based hedge fund manager.
** Sony Corp , Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd
said on Wednesday they will merge their liquid-crystal
display operations using government-backed funding, to better
compete with low-cost panels from South Korea and
Taiwan.
** Irish telecoms billionaire Denis O'Brien, the largest
shareholder in Irish media group Independent News and Media
, has acquired a direct stake in Australia's APN News &
Media for the first time.
** The asset management arm of Edmond De Rothschild Group,
owned by the Rothschild Family, said it had bought more than 5
percent of China CYTS Tours Holdings Co Ltd , worth
$54 million at current value, and plans to increase its stake
over the next 12 months.
