Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 1
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 0900 GMT on Thursday:
** U.S. IT company IBM is buying Toronto-based risk
analytics software firm Algorithmics for $387 million in cash to
enhance its financial services capabilities.
** Macarthur Coal said the Australian securities
regulator has allowed it to delay releasing its formal response
to a takeover offer from Peabody Energy and
ArcelorMittal after it agreed to a sweetened $5.2
billion bid.
** China's Citic Group has teamed up with stainless steel
producers Taiyuan Iron and Steel and Baosteel to acquire a
15-percent stake in a Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95
billion, the official Xinhua news agency reported on
Thursday.
** GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd , China's
No.2 appliances distributor, is trying to buy almost 500 stores
owned by its jailed founder as it looks beyond a long-running
management tussel to capitalise on China's urbanisation
drive.
** British manufacturing buyout firm Melrose Plc
sweetened its 1.4 billion pound ($2.3 billion)offer for
reluctant takeover target Charter International ,
securing access to the toolmaker's books but not a
recommendation from its board.
** Troubled diamond producer Namakwa Diamonds said
it does not have access to its $30 million credit facility any
longer and it is in advanced talks to sell its mining business
in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
** Mine Safety Appliances Co said it has entered
into a nonbinding letter of intent (LoI) with a potential
purchaser to sell its paraclete ballistic vest business on Aug.
25.
** Australia's Adamus Resources said on Thursday it
expects a friendly takeover by Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp
to be completed in early November, creating a West
Africa-focused company producing a quarter million ounces of
gold annually by 2013.
