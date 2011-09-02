Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Berkshire Hathaway, Microsemi, Johnson Controls, Gazprom,
others)
Sept 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving U.S., European and Asian companies were
reported by 2030 GMT on Friday:
** Mexico's state oil company Pemex raised its stake in
Spain's Repsol to 9.5 percent as part of its pact with
Spanish building firm Sacyr to increase their joint
influence over Repsol's board.
**Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) extensively revised documents
related to the acquisition of Wesco Financial at the insistence
of securities regulators, according to an April letter made
public on Friday.
**Microsemi is willing to walk away from its C$550
million hostile bid to take over Canada's Zarlink Semiconductor
, the chief executive of the U.S. chipmaker warned on
Friday.
**Johnson Controls Inc and French battery maker Saft
Groupe SA will end their joint venture to develop and
manufacture lithium-ion vehicle batteries, the companies said on
Friday.
**Any review of Russia's gas contract with Ukraine can be
possible only with the merger of Russia's Gazprom with
Ukrainian Naftogaz, Interfax quoted the spokesman for Russian
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.
**Bulgaria's privatisation agency approved on Friday a deal
to sell cigarette maker Bulgartabak to a unit of
Russian bank VTB amid worker protests against the 101
million euro sale.
**Canada's Tag Oil Ltd said U.S. oil and gas major
Apache Corp will buy half its stake in its East Coast
Basin properties in New Zealand by spending $100 million to
conduct a exploration and potential development program over
four years.
** Pfizer Inc extended the expiration date of its
tender offer for Icagen Inc until tonight 6 pm EDT. On
Thursday, Pfizer extended the offer by 24 hours and was set to
expire at midnight EDT on Thursday.
** While Time Warner is frontrunner in the sale of blue-chip
Polish media company TVN , it could end in a split,
with one of TVN's founding families picking up web portal
Onet.pl, leaving the TV assets to the U.S. group. Three
independent market sources told Reuters Time Warner was
favourite to land the 56-percent stake in TVN being sold by the
ITI Group.
** Garmin Ltd is looking to challenge rival
TomTom's leading position in the European market for
portable navigation devices (PNDs) through its acquisition of
Germany-based Navigon, its executive said on
Friday.
** NextEra Energy Inc , the largest U.S. renewable
energy operator, said its subsidiary will sell four natural
gas-based power plants for $1.05 billion to power generation and
transmission company LS Power Group.
** The London Stock Exchange is in talks to buy its
main clearing house LCH. Clearnet, a deal that could snatch the
prized European asset from under the noses of data vendor Markit
and exchange rival Nasdaq OMX .
** Oil major Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has agreed to sell
its interests in natural gas transport infrastructure joint
venture Gassled to Infragas Norge AS for 3,925 million Norwegian
crowns ($733.8 million), as Shell continues its process of
divesting non-core assets.
** Leading independent refiner Valero Energy Corp
will buy Murphy Oil Corp's 125,000 barrel per day (bpd)
refinery in Meraux, Louisiana, associated logistics and
inventory for about $625 million, the companies said on
Thursday.
** A Chinese consortium acquiring a 15-perecnt stake in a
Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95 billion also includes
Anshan Iron & Steel Group and Shougang Group, one of its
partners said on Friday.
** China's Baidu Inc is on the lookout for
acquisitions in mobile Internet and cloud computing, part of a
broader drive to bolster its presence in the increasingly
competitive mobile web market.
** A proposed tie-up between Anglo American's Tarmac
and French cement maker Lafarge of their construction
materials businesses in the UK has been challenged by the
country's Office of Fair Trading (OFT).
** Liz Claiborne Inc said it would sell its money
losing international Mexx business to a joint venture with Gores
Group LLC, allowing the women's clothing maker to cut down on
debt and focus on its core brands.
** South African copper and cobalt miner Metorex
said on Friday it expected Nov. 25 to be its last day of trade
on the Johannesburg bourse before it is taken over by Chinese
metals group Jinchuan.
** ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, and
China's Hunan Valin Group will accelerate a strategic
partnership for the production of high-end steel products in
China and iron ore purchases, the companies said in a joint
statement.
** Reliance Capital and its Japanese partner in
life insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, will explore strategic
tie-ups in finance, initially in the asset management and
private equity businesses of the Indian group.
** Mosaid Technologies has acquired about 2,000
Nokia and Microsoft wireless patents in a
deal that could protect it from a C$480 million ($490 million)
hostile takeover attempt.
** Traders who bet on deals are putting low odds on
billionaire investor Carl Icahn making any inroads at Clorox Co
.
** Senior Housing Properties Trust said it would buy
nine senior living rental properties operated by privately held
Vi as Classic Residence for $314 million.
** Struggling Taiwanese PC maker Acer Inc is not
interested in acquiring the PC business of bigger rival
Hewlett-Packard Co , which the U.S. firm is trying to
carve out from the group, a senior Acer official said.
** Private equity firms Advent International, Carlyle Group
and CVC are due to bid for Swiss-German
private hospital operator Ameos, several people familiar with
the situation said on Thursday.
** Talks have collapsed on a proposed $200 million
investment in the New York Mets from hedge fund manager David
Einhorn, in exchange for a minority stake in the struggling
baseball team.
** A deal that would hand control of Italy's No. 2 power
producer Edison to French utility EDF is
unlikely to happen before a key mid-September deadline according
to Edison shareholder A2A.
** A subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan has acquired the
brokerage business of South Africa's Alexander Forbes in
11 African countries for 809 million rand ($115.5 million), a
company executive said on Thursday.
** EU regulators are examining whether a combined Deutsche
Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext would block the
entry of players such as BATS Europe, Chi-X Europe, The Order
Machine and Turquoise into derivatives trading.
** Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed to France
Telecom that it is the sole bidder for the government's
49 percent stake in China Congo Telecom, a France Telecom
official said on Thursday.
** France Telecom does not see any impact on its
asset sale plans from current market volatility and has
attracted interest for its Swiss business, the group's chief
executive said on Thursday.
** Bill Burke and certain other investors have offered Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball team owner Frank McCourt $1.2 billion
for the bankrupt team, a Los Angeles Times report said, citing
two people familiar with the contents of an offer
letter.
** Blue Coat Systems Inc signed a standstill
agreement -- a defense against hostile takeovers -- with hedge
fund Elliott Associates, sending the network equipment maker's
shares up more than 11 percent.
** Failed Icelandic bank Glitnir will offer its 10 percent
stake in British retailer Iceland Foods in the auction of a
majority stake held by its compatriot Landsbanki.
** U.S. defense contractor Raytheon