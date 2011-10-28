Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

(Adds DuPont, Saab, Sara Lee Corp, Royal Bank of Canada)

Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** A transport unit of Russian metals tycoon Vladimir Lisin will buy control of Russian Railways unit Freight One for nearly 126 billion roubles ($4.2 billion), a source familiar with the results of the auction told Reuters on Friday.

** Chemical maker DuPont is considering the sale of its auto and vehicle paint business and has hired Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on the sale, according to sources familiar with the matter.

** Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP is close to agreeing on a $1 billion deal to buy a 45 percent stake in Amazon oil exploration blocks from Brazil's HRT Participacoes , sources close to talks said on Friday.

** Real estate services company E-House China Holdings Ltd said it will buy out China Real Estate Information Corp in a deal valued at about $960 million, to provide clients with a comprehensive suite of services.

** An agreement by a private equity firm to buy Mosaid Technologies for C$590 million ($594 million) includes core wireless patents controlled by the Ottawa-based target company as part of a recent deal with Nokia and Microsoft.

** French electricity giant EDF and a group of Italian investors have taken a big step forward towards reaching a deal over control of utility group Edison after months of fruitless negotiations, three sources told Reuters on Friday.

** Finland's Biotie Therapies abandoned a plan to buy Newron Pharmaceuticals after the Italian drugmaker lost a partnership deal with Germany's Merck KGaA for its experimental Parkinson's disease drug safinamide.

** Struggling Saab is set to follow rival Swedish car maker Volvo into Chinese ownership under a planned 100 million euro ($141 million) rescue purchase by Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co.

** Sara Lee Corp's auction for its French baked goods unit has moved into the home stretch with private equity firms Trilantic Capital Partners and Sagard seen likely to post final offers, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

** Mining company Minmetals Resources Ltd may consider buying the overseas assets of its Chinese parent, aiming to become one of the world's top mid-sized companies in the next 3-5 years, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

** Royal Bank of Canada is "examining its opportunities" regarding its joint venture with distressed Belgian lender Dexia , RBC's chief executive said on Friday. (Compiled by Sumit Jha and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)