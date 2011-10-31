Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 0900 GMT on Monday:
** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an
offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday
reported.
** Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it acquired six
brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about $325 million
in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of smaller
higher-margin labels.
** France's Suez Environement plans to sell its
Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. The purchase price was
likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100
million euros, it said.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)