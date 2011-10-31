版本:
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Monday:

** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday reported.

** Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it acquired six brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about $325 million in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of smaller higher-margin labels.

** France's Suez Environement plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. The purchase price was likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)

