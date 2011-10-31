Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Wi-Lan, Grande Cache Coal)
Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Wi-Lan Inc said on Monday
it has no plans to sweeten its hostile takeover bid for rival
Canadian patent licensing firm Mosaid after U.S.
private equity firm Sterling Partners topped its C$532 million
($535 million) offer last week.
** Canada's Grande Cache Coal has accepted a C$1
billion ($1 billion) takeover offer from two Asian traders
aiming to cash in on rising demand from China's steelmakers.
** A proposed merger between Norwegian oil firm DNO
and Emirates-based RAK Petroleum appeared back on track on
Monday after the Dubai company said it would reduce its
post-deal stake to 30 percent from 40 percent and accept more
DNO treasury shares and fewer dilutive new ones in payment.
** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an
offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday
reported.
** Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it acquired six
brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about $325 million
in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of smaller
higher-margin labels.
** France's Suez Environement plans to sell its
Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. The purchase price was
likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100
million euros, it said.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
