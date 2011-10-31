Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Wi-Lan, Grande Cache Coal)

Oct 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Wi-Lan Inc said on Monday it has no plans to sweeten its hostile takeover bid for rival Canadian patent licensing firm Mosaid after U.S. private equity firm Sterling Partners topped its C$532 million ($535 million) offer last week.

** Canada's Grande Cache Coal has accepted a C$1 billion ($1 billion) takeover offer from two Asian traders aiming to cash in on rising demand from China's steelmakers.

** A proposed merger between Norwegian oil firm DNO and Emirates-based RAK Petroleum appeared back on track on Monday after the Dubai company said it would reduce its post-deal stake to 30 percent from 40 percent and accept more DNO treasury shares and fewer dilutive new ones in payment.

** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday reported.

** Foodmaker B&G Foods Inc said it acquired six brands from Unilever's U.S. unit for about $325 million in cash as it looks to add to its portfolio of smaller higher-margin labels.

** France's Suez Environement plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday. The purchase price was likely to be between 80 million euros ($113.4 million) and 100 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arnav Sharma in Bangalore)