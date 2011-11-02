Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Pepsi, Metro, Diamond Foods, Birla Group, NYSE Euronext)

Nov 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer will meet with EU antitrust regulators on Nov. 8 for further talks on its Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** India's diversified Aditya Birla Group is considering bidding for Australia's New Hope Corp , a $5 billion coal miner that put itself up for auction last month, sources with direct knowledge said on Wednesday.

** Shares in Diamond Foods Inc lost nearly a quarter of their value on Wednesday, a day after the food maker pushed back finalizing its $1.5 billion acquisition of the Pringles chips brand to allow it time to complete an accounting probe into its walnut business.

** Metro AG , the world's No.4 retailer, has received offers for its Kaufhof department stores from several parties, including a property firm part-owned by a Greek shipping magnate and "homeless billionaire" Nicolas Berggruen.

** Beverage and snack company PepsiCo Inc will buy Mabel, one of Brazil's biggest cookie and cracker makers, outbidding international rivals competing to expand in the fast-growing domestic consumer market, a local newspaper said on Wednesday.

** China Power International Development Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to form a joint venture company with China Coal Energy Co Ltd for a total investment of 4.98 billion yuan ($784 million).

** Celtic Exploration Ltd said on Tuesday it will acquire natural gas assets at Grande Cache, Alberta in a deal worth $50 million.

** Wireless broadband technology firm Alvarion will buy privately held Wavion, an Israeli carrier-grade Wi-Fi technology application company, for $30 million in cash.

** India's Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd said on Wednesday it bought Brazil-based Rymsa Telecom with investment of over 20 million euros ($27.3 million).

** Logistics technology company Descartes Systems Group Inc will buy Netherlands-based InterCommIT for $13.8 million.

