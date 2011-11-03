Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Lufthansa, Transatlantic Holdings, Encana)

Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Germany's largest grain trading house, Alfred C. Toepfer International, said on Thursday it is taking over two Canadian trading companies, giving it its first processing facilities in Canada.

** German airline Lufthansa is close to signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell British carrier bmi to International Airlines Group , sources familiar with the deal said.

** Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings is looking at an increased takeover offer from Validus Holdings , but advised shareholders to sit tight for now, adding it was in talks with other parties.

** Canadian energy company Encana Corp said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to sell its North Texas natural gas-producing properties to partnerships managed by EnerVest Ltd for about $975 million.

** Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on November 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday.

** Encana Corp said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its natural gas-producing properties in North Texas to partnerships managed by EnerVest Ltd for about $975 million.

** Texas-based CVR Energy Inc will buy Gary-Williams Energy Corp's 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, for $525 million plus working capital estimated at about $100 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2011.

** Hospitality Properties Trust will buy Sonesta International Hotels Corp for about $174 million, and the transaction is currently expected to occur in the first quarter of 2012.

** Malaysia based private equity fund Navis Capital has acquired Australian firm Photon Group's Field Marketing & Retail Agencies division for A$146.5 million ($152 million), Photon said on Thursday in a statement.

(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)