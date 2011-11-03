Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Germany's largest grain trading house, Alfred C. Toepfer International, said on Thursday it is taking over two Canadian trading companies, giving it its first processing facilities in Canada.
** German airline Lufthansa is close to signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell British carrier bmi to International Airlines Group , sources familiar with the deal said.
** Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings is looking at an increased takeover offer from Validus Holdings , but advised shareholders to sit tight for now, adding it was in talks with other parties.
** Canadian energy company Encana Corp said on Thursday it had reached an agreement to sell its North Texas natural gas-producing properties to partnerships managed by EnerVest Ltd for about $975 million.
** Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors completed the purchase of a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group, parent of listed Alibaba.com Ltd , worth $1.6 billion on November 1, a source told Reuters on Thursday.
** Texas-based CVR Energy Inc will buy Gary-Williams Energy Corp's 70,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, for $525 million plus working capital estimated at about $100 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2011.
** Hospitality Properties Trust will buy Sonesta International Hotels Corp for about $174 million, and the transaction is currently expected to occur in the first quarter of 2012.
** Malaysia based private equity fund Navis Capital has acquired Australian firm Photon Group's Field Marketing & Retail Agencies division for A$146.5 million ($152 million), Photon said on Thursday in a statement.
