Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is selling up to $1.54 billion worth of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares, the Wall Street firm's third sell-down of the world's largest bank by value.

** Blinkx , the world's biggest online video search engine operator, has agreed to buy digital marketing agency Prime Visibility Media Group for $36 million in cash, and will partially fund the acquisition through a placing of new shares.

** Germany is set to retain its influence over Airbus' parent group EADS after Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner dropped its objections to the state buying shares in Europe's largest aerospace company from Daimler (DAIGn.DE).

** British stockbroking group Westhouse Holdings Plc said it would buy the investment banking unit of Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc for an undisclosed sum to take advantage of a potential consolidation in the corporate broking market.

** Polish builder PBG is to buy a controlling stake -- 50 percent plus one share -- in boilermaker Rafako for 460 million zlotys ($146 million), 15 percent less than previously indicated.

** CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd signs letter of intent to acquire Northern BC treating business. (Compiled by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore)