Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** KKR & Co and Japanese trading house Itochu Corp have joined forces in a $7 billion bid for U.S. oil and gas group Samson Investment Co, a rare link-up between a major private equity firm and a Japanese company.

** The Tokyo Stock Exchange will takeover its smaller rival in Osaka in 2013 to create the world's third-biggest bourse with listed stocks worth $3.6 trillion, aiming to build scale to cope with a weak home market and compete with a flurry of global tie-ups.

** Shanda Interactive said it agreed to be taken private by a group led by its Chief Executive Tianqiao Chen and his family in a deal that values the Chinese internet firm at $2.3 billion.

** South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering are separately looking at 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bids for French engineering company GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), several sources with direct knowledge of the proposed deal said.

** Spanish bank Santander < SAN.MC> will sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile < STG.SN > < SAN.N > , worth around $1 billion dollars, to help meet capital requirements amid Europe's spreading crisis, the Chilean affiliate said, sending the local unit ' s shares plunging.

** U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group expects to invest roughly $500 million to $720 million a year in India over the next few years, a top official said on Tuesday, as a subdued stock market drives entrepreneurs to other avenues.

** J.P. Morgan will soon announce it has bought a 4.7 percent stake in the London Metal Exchange from defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global, two people familiar with the situation said, making it the exchange's largest shareholder. The U.S. investment bank would pay 25 million pounds ($39.1 million) for the stake in the world's largest metal market, the sources said, implying a total value of around 530 million pounds for the operator.

** Pfizer Inc agreed to buy privately held biopharmaceutical company Excaliard Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum to gain access to Excaliard's experimental skin scarring drug.

** UnitedHealth Group Inc plans to acquire privately held XLHealth Corp in the health insurance industry's latest deal involving Medicare plans for the elderly.

** Activist shareholder Cevian Capital and funds linked to U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn have raised their combined stake in Danske Bank to above 5 percent, putting pressure on the board to revive the bank's flagging share price.

** Vienna Insurance Group said on Tuesday it would make a bid for Polish insurer Warta, owned by the Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, by the end of the year.

** Finnish ship-and-power-plant engine maker Wartsila Oyj agreed a 383 million pound ($598 million) bid for the British engineering group Hamworthy Plc to boost its presence in the fast-growing energy sector.

** Russian bank Vozrozhdenie said on Tuesday that businessman Vladimir Kogan and a number of other Russian investors were looking to buy a controlling stake in the top-30 Russian lender.

** Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's third-largest steel producer, said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday it could acquire Australian iron miner Flinders Mines .

** French construction group Vinci SGEF.PA is still interested in airports assets, including those of German rival Hochtief AG, a Vinci spokesman said on Tuesday.

** Dutch plastic piping company Wavin said on Tuesday it had received a takeover offer from Mexico's Mexichem .

** KB Financial Group Inc was chosen as the preferred bidder for Jeil Savings Bank while Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd was picked as the preferred bidder to salvage Tomato Savings Bank, state-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp said on Tuesday.

** Three Scandinavian media houses are bidding for loss-making European publishing group Mecom's profitable Norwegian business Edda Media, a newspaper reported. (Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)