Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Updates Santander; adds J.P. Morgan)
Nov 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** KKR & Co and Japanese trading house Itochu Corp
have joined forces in a $7 billion bid for U.S. oil and
gas group Samson Investment Co, a rare link-up between a major
private equity firm and a Japanese company.
** The Tokyo Stock Exchange will takeover its smaller rival
in Osaka in 2013 to create the world's third-biggest bourse with
listed stocks worth $3.6 trillion, aiming to build scale to cope
with a weak home market and compete with a flurry of global
tie-ups.
** Shanda Interactive said it agreed to be taken
private by a group led by its Chief Executive Tianqiao Chen and
his family in a deal that values the Chinese internet firm at
$2.3 billion.
** South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering are
separately looking at 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bids for
French engineering company GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz),
several sources with direct knowledge of the proposed deal said.
** Spanish bank Santander < SAN.MC>
will sell a 7.8 percent stake in Santander Chile
< STG.SN >
< SAN.N > , worth around $1
billion dollars, to help meet capital requirements amid Europe's
spreading crisis, the Chilean affiliate said, sending the local
unit ' s shares plunging.
** U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group
expects to invest roughly $500 million to $720 million a
year in India over the next few years, a top official said on
Tuesday, as a subdued stock market drives entrepreneurs to other
avenues.
** J.P. Morgan will soon announce it has bought
a 4.7 percent stake in the London Metal Exchange from defunct
U.S. brokerage MF Global, two people familiar with the situation
said, making it the exchange's largest shareholder. The U.S.
investment bank would pay 25 million pounds ($39.1 million) for
the stake in the world's largest metal market, the sources said,
implying a total value of around 530 million pounds for the
operator.
** Pfizer Inc agreed to buy privately held
biopharmaceutical company Excaliard Pharmaceuticals for an
undisclosed sum to gain access to Excaliard's experimental skin
scarring drug.
** UnitedHealth Group Inc plans to acquire privately
held XLHealth Corp in the health insurance industry's latest
deal involving Medicare plans for the elderly.
** Activist shareholder Cevian Capital and funds linked to
U.S. billionaire Carl Icahn have raised their combined stake in
Danske Bank to above 5 percent, putting pressure on
the board to revive the bank's flagging share price.
** Vienna Insurance Group said on Tuesday it would
make a bid for Polish insurer Warta, owned by the Belgian
banking and insurance group KBC, by the end of the
year.
** Finnish ship-and-power-plant engine maker Wartsila Oyj
agreed a 383 million pound ($598 million) bid for the
British engineering group Hamworthy Plc to boost its
presence in the fast-growing energy sector.
** Russian bank Vozrozhdenie said on Tuesday that
businessman Vladimir Kogan and a number of other Russian
investors were looking to buy a controlling stake in the top-30
Russian lender.
** Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's
third-largest steel producer, said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday it could acquire Australian iron miner Flinders Mines
.
** French construction group Vinci SGEF.PA is still
interested in airports assets, including those of German rival
Hochtief AG, a Vinci spokesman said on Tuesday.
** Dutch plastic piping company Wavin said on
Tuesday it had received a takeover offer from Mexico's Mexichem
.
** KB Financial Group Inc was chosen as the
preferred bidder for Jeil Savings Bank while Shinhan Financial
Group Co Ltd was picked as the preferred bidder to
salvage Tomato Savings Bank, state-run Korea Deposit Insurance
Corp said on Tuesday.
** Three Scandinavian media houses are bidding for
loss-making European publishing group Mecom's profitable
Norwegian business Edda Media, a newspaper reported.
(Compiled by Ashutosh Pandey and Kavyanjali Kaushik in
Bangalore)