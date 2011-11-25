Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds MMK, Nordic Capital, Reliance)

The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday.

** South Korea's KDB Financial Group, a holding company of state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), is in talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's retail banking operations in the country, its chairman said.

** Australia's Sundance Resources said on Friday it will stand by its proposed A$1.34 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover by Hanlong Mining despite the Chinese firm not furnishing it with a letter from China Development Bank.

** Russia's MMK is to buy Australian group Flinders Mines for an agreed A$554 million ($538 million) in a deal that has highlighted concerns over the steelmaker's debt burden and prospects for its existing iron ore production.

** Private equity firm Nordic Capital is emerging as the frontrunner to buy Norwegian discount retailer Europris from IK Investment Partners for about 400-500 million euros ($533-$666 million), a source close to the deal said on Friday.

** Reliance Industries has agreed to end negotiations with Bharti Enterprises, which controls leading Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel, to buy the latter's stakes in two insurance joint ventures with France's AXA, the two Indian companies said on Friday.

** Cosalt Plc, which has been struggling to stay afloat, agreed to be bought by Non-Executive Chairman David Ross in a measly cash deal of 400,000 pounds ($620,200), days after he made an offer for the offshore safety group.

** French mutual insurer Groupama thinks initial offers it received this week for its GAN Assurances unit were too low and may slow the sale process, Les Echos newspaper reported.

