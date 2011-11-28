Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds KKR, Twitter, Commercial Metals; updates Cameco)
Nov 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.
** Ternium, Latin America's second-largest
steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a
stake in the Brazilian rival Usiminas from two of its
minority shareholders, despite tough conditions for mills in the
continent's largest economy.
** Carl Icahn offered to buy out Commercial Metals Co
in a deal that values the metals recycler at $1.73
billion, but investors remained skeptical over the billionaire
investor's poor record in closing acquisitions this year.
** Private equity group KKR & Co is about to secure
a deal to buy Capital Safety Group (CSG), a British manufacturer
of safety equipment to protect against falls, for about $1.1
billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
** Reliance Industries and Bharti Enterprises have
agreed to end negotiations for the former to buy stakes in two
of Bharti's insurance joint ventures with France's AXA
, the two Indian companies said on Friday.
** Senior Plc said it bought privately-held Weston
Group, which makes precision machined parts and assemblies for
the commercial aerospace industry, for 54 million pounds ($84
million).
** Shares in Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF)
surged 8 percent to a record high on Monday after the
top maker of meat and feed agreed to buy Hong Kong-listed C.P.
Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP) for $2.12 billion.
** Patsystems, a British trading software firm hit
by the failure of MF Global, said on Monday it was considering a
29 million pound ($45 million) approach from its largest
investor ION Trading.
** German truckmaker MAN agreed to sell its
Ferrostaal unit in a deal that ends a year-long dispute and
removes the last remaining legal risks for shareholders from a
bribery scandal that rocked the group.
** Avocet Mining said on Monday it had been served
with a $1.95 billion lawsuit in the Indonesian courts by former
partner PT Lebong Tandai over the sale of South East Asian
assets.
** CVC Capital Asia has sold shoe repair company Minit Asia
Pacific Co to Japan's Unison Capital in its third attempt to
sell the company.
** Reinsurer Validus Holdings said on Monday it
withdrew its offer for peer Transatlantic Holdings,
ending a months-long hostile takeover battle.
** Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust said it
plans to buy the units of Canmarc REIT it does not
already own in a deal that values the latter at C$838 million
($800.38 million).
** Cameco Corp CCO.TO has backed out of a bidding war for
Hathor HAT.TO, clearing the way for Rio Tinto's RIO.AX C$654
million friendly offer and sending shares of the Canadian
uranium explorer tumbling.
** Penson Worldwide Inc said it would sell its
Australian subsidiary to BNY Mellon's Pershing unit for
A$33 million ($32.2 million), as the securities clearing firm
moves to reshape its business in the face of continuing losses.
** Twitter has acquired Whisper Systems, a start-up company
that makes software to improve security and privacy for
smartphones and other mobile devices. Twitter did not disclose a
price for the deal.
