Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds KKR, Twitter, Commercial Metals; updates Cameco)

Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Ternium, Latin America's second-largest steelmaker, said on Sunday it would pay $2.2 billion to buy a stake in the Brazilian rival Usiminas from two of its minority shareholders, despite tough conditions for mills in the continent's largest economy.

** Carl Icahn offered to buy out Commercial Metals Co in a deal that values the metals recycler at $1.73 billion, but investors remained skeptical over the billionaire investor's poor record in closing acquisitions this year.

** Private equity group KKR & Co is about to secure a deal to buy Capital Safety Group (CSG), a British manufacturer of safety equipment to protect against falls, for about $1.1 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** Reliance Industries and Bharti Enterprises have agreed to end negotiations for the former to buy stakes in two of Bharti's insurance joint ventures with France's AXA , the two Indian companies said on Friday.

** Senior Plc said it bought privately-held Weston Group, which makes precision machined parts and assemblies for the commercial aerospace industry, for 54 million pounds ($84 million).

** Shares in Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl (CPF) surged 8 percent to a record high on Monday after the top maker of meat and feed agreed to buy Hong Kong-listed C.P. Pokphand Co Ltd (CPP) for $2.12 billion.

** Patsystems, a British trading software firm hit by the failure of MF Global, said on Monday it was considering a 29 million pound ($45 million) approach from its largest investor ION Trading.

** German truckmaker MAN agreed to sell its Ferrostaal unit in a deal that ends a year-long dispute and removes the last remaining legal risks for shareholders from a bribery scandal that rocked the group.

** Avocet Mining said on Monday it had been served with a $1.95 billion lawsuit in the Indonesian courts by former partner PT Lebong Tandai over the sale of South East Asian assets.

** CVC Capital Asia has sold shoe repair company Minit Asia Pacific Co to Japan's Unison Capital in its third attempt to sell the company.

** Reinsurer Validus Holdings said on Monday it withdrew its offer for peer Transatlantic Holdings, ending a months-long hostile takeover battle.

** Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust said it plans to buy the units of Canmarc REIT it does not already own in a deal that values the latter at C$838 million ($800.38 million).

** Cameco Corp CCO.TO has backed out of a bidding war for Hathor HAT.TO, clearing the way for Rio Tinto's RIO.AX C$654 million friendly offer and sending shares of the Canadian uranium explorer tumbling.

** Penson Worldwide Inc said it would sell its Australian subsidiary to BNY Mellon's Pershing unit for A$33 million ($32.2 million), as the securities clearing firm moves to reshape its business in the face of continuing losses.

** Twitter has acquired Whisper Systems, a start-up company that makes software to improve security and privacy for smartphones and other mobile devices. Twitter did not disclose a price for the deal.

(Compiled by Shounak Dasgupta and Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)