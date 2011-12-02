Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Verizon Wireless agreed to pay $3.6 billion to buy
wireless airwaves from a venture of cable companies Comcast Corp
, Time Warner Cable Inc and privately held
Bright House Networks.
** Lone Star struck a revised deal to sell its controlling
stake in Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) to Hana Financial
Group with an 11 percent price-cut at 3.9 trillion
won ($3.5 billion), moving closer to an exit from South Korea
after years of aborted sales attempts.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn set a deadline of Monday
morning for Commercial Metals to respond to his offer to
buy out the metals recycler that values the company at $1.73
billion.
** Mercuria, one of the world's top energy traders, has
raised almost $1.1 billion through a loan facility and the sale
of oil and gas assets, beefing up its balance sheet for future
growth, its chief executive said on Thursday.
** Royal Bank of Scotland sold its UK tenanted pub
business to Heineken, the world's third-largest
brewer, for 422 million pounds to further its exit from non-core
businesses following its state rescue.
** President Hugo Chavez's government has agreed to pay $600
million to settle a claim from Mexico's Cemex
over the 2008 nationalization of Venezuela's cement sector.
** Britain's Alterian has agreed to translation
software firm SDL's sweetened all-cash offer that values
the company at 68.4 million pounds.
** A judge approved an $89.4 million settlement for
shareholders of Del Monte, who claimed they were shortchanged in
the $4 billion sale of the food company to private equity
investors led by KKR and Co.
** Seadrill Ltd, the world's largest oil drilling
company by market value, bought a 28.5 percent stake in
deepwater drilling firm Sevan Drilling ASA, giving it
a major stake in a key growth area.
** Power and natural gas supplier Constellation Energy Group
Inc agreed to buy Oneok Inc's retail natural gas
marketing unit for $22.5 million in cash to expand its customer
base.
** Dynegy Inc said it has joined its unit Dynegy
Holdings in filing a proposed plan of reorganization with a U.S.
bankruptcy court that lays out a path for the bankrupt unit's
emergence from Chapter 11 in 2012.
** Italian refiner Saras has contacts with partners
that could lead to strategic deals, the company said on Thursday
at a time when Europe's troubled refining sector mulls tie-ups
to create synergies.
** Alexander & Baldwin Inc said it plans to split
itself into two companies, one with interests in real estate and
agriculture and the other in ocean transportation and logistics,
in a very weak shipping market.
** Norway's Statoil ASA would like to add to its
acreage position in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas as it
looks to grow its unconventional oil and gas assets in North
America, an executive said on Thursday.
** AT&T Inc accused the U.S. communications regulator
of being one-sided and cherry-picking facts when it issued a
stinging rebuke of the company's plan to buy T-Mobile USA from
Deutsche Telekom.
** CMA CGM's full-year earnings will "probably" dip into the
red after posting a quarterly net loss, its finance director
said as the world's third-largest container shipping firm
announced an alliance with Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) to
add muscle.
** Lockheed Martin Corp is still in "the acquisition
game" and would like to see more acquisitions in the coming
years, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner told an investor
conference on Thursday.
** Private equity group CVC is holding talks with a
rival buyout firm about merging its Swiss telecom business
Sunrise with Orange Switzerland, a person familiar with the
situation said.
** Reinsurer Haverford said it hoped to buy a 25 percent
stake in rival Omega at a reduced price of 74 pence per
share after opting not to proceed with an earlier bid under
which it would have paid 83p.
** Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday it
was considering selling the stakes it holds in top Italian
companies such as bigger peer Assicurazioni Generali
as it seeks to boost its capital strength.