Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Jan 31 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** ThyssenKrupp will go ahead with the sale of its
stainless steel business to Finland's Outokumpu after
clearing the 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) deal with its
powerful trade unions.
** Italy's ERG has decided to sell a 20
percent stake in the ISAB refinery in Sicily to Russian oil
major Lukoil for 400 million euros ($524 million),
cutting its exposure to the crisis-hit sector, the companies
said.
** Medical device maker AngioDynamics said it will
buy privately held Navilyst Medical in a stock deal valued at
$372 million.
** South Korean retailer E-Land Group confirmed it is part
of a consortium that is among short-listed bidders in the
auction for bankrupt Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, a move
that could help it expand further in the sportswear business.
** 888 Holdings Plc said a unit of private
equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp extended its UK software
licensing agreement with the British online gaming company to
the United States.
** Japan's Orix Corp has dropped out of the race to
buy software developer Yayoi, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters, which could be a blow to MBK Partners' plan to
sell the business.
** Benetton Group denied a report of preliminary
merger talks with Inditex, the world's largest clothing
retailer, which had boosted the shares of the Italian company.
** Danish engineer FLSmidth & Co said it would not
rule out making a higher bid for Australia-listed company
Ludowici.
** British marketing services group Chime
Communications said its Chairman Lord Tim Bell, along
with certain other senior executives, plans to buy some
businesses within its public relations division.
** French insurer Axa is eyeing some of the assets
that Italian insurers Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI
may have to sell as part of their planned merger,
three sources said.
** Miner Rio Tinto has accepted China Guangdong
Nuclear Power Corp's (CGNPC) bid for its shares in Kalahari
Minerals, the major shareholder in one of the world's
largest uranium projects, it said.