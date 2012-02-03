Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Hong Kong's Hutchison 3G will buy Orange Austria from France Telecom and a private equity fund in a deal valued at 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) including debt, expanding the corporate footprint of one of Asia's richest men.

** Danish industrial group NKT Holding and Norway's Subsea 7 have agreed to sell their oil pipelines business to U.S. oilfield equipment group National Oilwell Varco for 3.8 billion Danish crowns ($673.4 million).

** BB&T Corp agreed to buy the life and property and casualty insurance division of Crump Group Inc for $570 million in cash, a deal that will double its wholesale insurance business.

** Exco Resources Inc said it is looking to shed a one-third equity interest in TGGT Holding LLC -- a 50:50 joint venture between the oil and gas producer and BG Group Plc -- for about $400 million.

** Australian nickel producer Panoramic Resources Ltd made a hostile bid for the stake that it does not already own in Magma Metals Ltd , valuing the company at about A$40 million ($43.09 million).

** Britain's Misys said it was in talks with its Swiss rival Temenos about an all-share merger to create a bigger player in global banking software.

** China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) declared its offer for Kalahari Minerals unconditional on Friday, paving the way for it to launch a takeover bid for Extract Resources, owner of one of the world's largest uranium mines.

** German travel and logistics group TUI is close to a deal to sell part of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to its majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin consortium, two people close to the talks said.

** PLUS Markets, the British stock exchange for small companies, has put itself up for sale after concluding it needed more financial backing to take advantage of opportunities thrown up by forthcoming regulatory and technological changes.

** French construction group Vinci and a partnership between U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group and the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) are the leading bidders in a race for a near 40 percent stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding, three sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.