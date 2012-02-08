Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem will buy Dutch peer Wavin for 531 million euros ($703 million) after raising its offer a third time, gaining a foothold in Europe where it plans to expand through more deals.

** BTG Pactual, the Brazilian securities firm owned by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is buying Chilean rival Celfin Capital for about $600 million as it seeks to win more investment banking and capital market advisory business in South America.

** Bahrain Telecommunications Co is selling its 43 percent stake in Indian affiliate S Tel for $175 million, the first exit by a foreign operator since an Indian court cancelled 122 telecoms licences last week amid a corruption probe.

** IQE Plc said it would raise about 10.5 million pounds ($16.7 million) through a share sale to invest in a solar cell maker, as the British semiconductor materials company expands in the solar cell market.

** Renesas Electronics and two other big Japanese chip makers are in talks to combine their struggling system chip operations in a government-backed deal, sources said, as pressure mounts for drastic reforms to confront stiff global competition.

** Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday quashed German press speculation that it was planning to sell German unit HVB, which it considers core to its structure.

** British satellite operator Inmarsat has not received any takeover approaches, a source close to the company said on Wednesday, after speculation had driven the shares up as much as 10 percent.

** Chief Executive Mike Lawrie's decision to leave Misys at the end of March has reduced the chance of a rival bid derailing the software maker's takeover of Swiss rival Temenos, a deal seen by some analysts as a quick - but poor - fix to tackle weak demand.

** The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay a decision on whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit until Monday Feb. 13.