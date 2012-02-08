Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Mexican plastic pipe maker Mexichem will buy Dutch peer Wavin for 531 million euros ($703 million) after raising its offer a third time, gaining a foothold in Europe where it plans to expand through more deals.
** BTG Pactual, the Brazilian securities firm owned by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, is buying Chilean rival Celfin Capital for about $600 million as it seeks to win more investment banking and capital market advisory business in South America.
** Bahrain Telecommunications Co is selling its 43 percent stake in Indian affiliate S Tel for $175 million, the first exit by a foreign operator since an Indian court cancelled 122 telecoms licences last week amid a corruption probe.
** IQE Plc said it would raise about 10.5 million pounds ($16.7 million) through a share sale to invest in a solar cell maker, as the British semiconductor materials company expands in the solar cell market.
** Renesas Electronics and two other big Japanese chip makers are in talks to combine their struggling system chip operations in a government-backed deal, sources said, as pressure mounts for drastic reforms to confront stiff global competition.
** Italy's UniCredit on Wednesday quashed German press speculation that it was planning to sell German unit HVB, which it considers core to its structure.
** British satellite operator Inmarsat has not received any takeover approaches, a source close to the company said on Wednesday, after speculation had driven the shares up as much as 10 percent.
** Chief Executive Mike Lawrie's decision to leave Misys at the end of March has reduced the chance of a rival bid derailing the software maker's takeover of Swiss rival Temenos, a deal seen by some analysts as a quick - but poor - fix to tackle weak demand.
** The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday it would delay a decision on whether to approve Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit until Monday Feb. 13.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.