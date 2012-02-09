Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Oracle Corp agreed to buy Taleo Corp, a maker of Web-based software for recruiting employees, for about $1.9 billion, as technology giants battle for the top spot in the fast-growing cloud computing market.

** Financial company EverBank Financial Corp said it will buy MetLife Bank's warehouse finance business, a unit of MetLife Inc, in a bid to increase its assets by $400 million.

** ING has decided to split the sale of its Asian insurance business by auctioning its investment management business separately, in a move that allows a focused group of suitors to bid for the unit.

** Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, will continue to consider acquisitions of copper smelters or product makers, its new CEO said on Thursday.

** Poland is considering a merger of state-controlled utilities Enea and Energa after failing to win regulatory approval for combining Energa with the country's top electricity group PGE, a deputy treasury minister said on Thursday.

** Bombardier Inc said private regional airline China Express Airlines is the undisclosed customer who last year tentatively agreed to buy six of the Canadian company's CRJ900 NextGen commercial aircraft.

The transaction, the first CRJ900 purchase in China, could be worth $264 million, the Montreal-based company had said in October. If options on five more planes are converted to firm orders, the deal value would be $491 million.

** The French government and state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) will each take a stake of roughly 32 percent in the municipal finance unit of bailed-out lender Dexia , a source familiar with the talks said on Thursday.

The agreement would value Dexia's Dexma unit at about 380 million euros ($504 million), the source said, adding that the Franco-Belgian bank's Dexia Credit Local (DCL) subsidiary would retain about 32 percent of Dexma.

** The non-profit foundation that controls Italian bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday it was not selling down its stake, as the shares fell on market talk that a placement was under way.

** Private equity firm Longreach Group is exploring the sale of its $440 million majority stake in Taiwanese lender En Tie Commercial Bank Ltd, as it seeks to cash out of the 2007 investment, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

** Cyprus Airways said on Thursday it had not received any firm buyout offers after media speculation prompted the local bourse to suspend its shares.

** Goldman Sachs has agreed to buy a 4.8 percent stake in Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia, in a bet that Mongolia's rapid frontier market growth will continue to surge.

** Orascom Telecom Media and Technology is in discussions with France Telecom over the future of their Egyptian venture Mobinil, a person who said he was familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

** Sberbank has nailed down its purchase of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's VBI unit, a deal giving Russia's top bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.

** Finnair has started talks with potential partners about a joint venture in Europe, as it gives up competing with discount carriers on short-haul flights to concentrate on its more lucrative routes to Asia.