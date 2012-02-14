Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday.
** Boeing Co said on Tuesday it signed its largest
ever commercial airplane order with Indonesia's Lion Air in a
deal worth $22.4 billion.
** South Korean chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc
named SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief
executive after the group's flagship company SK Telecom Co
become its top shareholder following a $3 billion
deal.
** A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien
agreed to buy the real estate assets of Germany's
biggest public-sector bank LBBW for 1.44 billion euros
($1.90 billion).
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Tuesday it
would sell Talaris, a provider of cash-counting equipment, to
Japan's Glory Ltd for 650 million pounds ($1 billion),
twice the value of its original investment.
** Danish telecoms group TDC's main owners, a group
of private equity funds, have sold 128.7 million shares, Morgan
Stanley said on Tuesday, in a market deal worth nearly $1
billion.
** India's Lanco Infratech Ltd is in talks with
investors to sell a minority stake in its power business to
raise $600 million to $750 million to fund expansion, a senior
executive said on Tuesday, sending its shares up as much as 19
percent.
** Samsung Electronics Co said on Tuesday it is
considering various options to improve competitiveness of its
loss-making LCD flat-screen business but declined to comment on
a media report that it may spin off the operation.
** Hampson Industries Plc said it had put itself on
the block, nearly three months after the British aero engineer
announced it was considering strategic options for two of its
units.
** No. 1 U.S. navigation device maker Garmin Ltd
agreed to buy Interphase Technologies Inc, a privately held
maker of sonar devices, for an undisclosed amount.