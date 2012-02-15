Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Kellogg Co said on Wednesday it will buy the
Pringles business from Procter & Gamble Co for $2.7
billion in cash, as it aims to build its position in the global
snacks market comparable to its strength in the cereal business.
** Talks between Yahoo Inc and China's Alibaba
Group over the U.S. Internet giant's Asian assets have hit an
impasse, throwing their plans for a $17 billion tax-free asset
swap into question, according to sources briefed on the
situation.
** Sberbank has closed its purchase of Austrian
lender Volksbanken AG's VBI eastern European arm for
505 million euros ($663.1 million), a deal giving Russia's top
bank a springboard to expand in emerging Europe.
** Wienerberger AG, the world's largest
brickmaker, will pay Belgian chemicals group Solvay
162 million euros ($211.7 million) to acquire the 50 percent
stake in plastic pipe maker Pipelife it does not already own,
the Austrian group said.
** Samsung Electronics Co said on Wednesday it
was considering spinning off its loss-making LCD flat-screen
business in a surprise move as it seeks to orient its components
business towards OLED displays, touted as the next-generation
technology that will replace LCD TVs.
** New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell
its stake in a joint-venture with life insurance company Max
India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday,
citing an unnamed source.
** Russian state power firm InterRAO said on
Wednesday it is in talks to buy assets from major utility RWE
, taking advantage of the German group's chronic debt
problem to make forays into mainland Europe.
** Italian construction group Salini said on Wednesday it
had raised its stake in rival Impregilo to 20.06
percent from 15 percent in less than two months, a move that
could heat up the battle to control Italy's biggest builder.