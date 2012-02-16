Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** The Chief Executive of Iceland Foods, Malcolm Walker, said on Thursday the management of the British grocer is in exclusive talks with two failed banks to buy out a 77 percent stake in the unlisted company which he valued at 1.55 billion pounds ($2.43 billion).

** U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips said it would sell its Vietnam operations to Perenco for $1.29 billion in the latest divestment of assets that has yielded the company more than $20 billion.

** Private equity group TPG Capital has approached Australian surfwear group Billabong International with an informal offer to buy it, sources said, in an opportunistic move to cash in on its languishing shares.

The Australian Financial Review newspaper earlier said Billabong Chairman Ted Kunkel received an offer of at least A$3 a share, or $821 million, from TPG on Tuesday.

** Danish engineer FLSmidth has raised its bid for Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici to A$10 per share on Thursday, exceeding a rival A$7.92 bid from Britain's Weir Group Plc.

FLSmidth said its new offer, up from an initial bid on Jan. 23 of A$7.20 per share, corresponded to an enterprise value of about A$358 million ($384 million) on a cash and debt free basis.

** South African paper maker Mondi said on Thursday it had made a 1.2 billion zloty ($373.81 million) all-cash offer for the remaining 34 percent in Warsaw-listed Mondi Swiecie to gain full control of the maker of container board.

** Carl Icahn made a $30 per-share tender offer for CVR Energy, a move the billionaire investor expects will flush out better deals for the crude oil refiner and fertilizer maker.

** Cable & Wireless Worldwide aims to invest more in data hosting to help turn around the fortunes of the telecoms group, whose bombed-out share price has attracted bid interest from Vodafone.

** The Japanese government is likely to agree to a less than 50 percent stake in Tokyo Electric in return for injecting $13 billion of taxpayers' money, the Sankei newspaper said on Thursday, in a sign of possible compromise in a contentious bailout.

** Australian renewable energy company CBD Energy plans to buy Westinghouse Solar Inc in an all-stock deal to enter the emerging North American solar market, the U.S. solar power systems maker said.

** Bayer HealthCare LLC's, animal health division has agreed to acquire animal health business of KMG Chemicals Inc , diversifying its insecticides portfolio in the U.S.