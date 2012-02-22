Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday.

** The Irish government will provide a final list of assets on Wednesday that are to be hived off to pay down debt. State assets worth between 2 to 3 billion euros ($2.65 billion to $3.98 billion) will go on the block, including the retail division of gas supply company Bord Gais, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has made a 992.4 million pounds ($1.6 billion) bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy, offering a full price to open up a new gas frontier for the Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa.

** British utility Centrica said it had agreed to buy a portfolio of UK North Sea assets from France's Total for $388 million to grow its upstream oil and gas business.

** Citigroup's venture capital arm and Dubai-based Levant Capital have bought a $100 million controlling stake in Saudi Arabian supermarket chain Al-Raya For Foodstuff Co Ltd., lured by growth prospects in the kingdom's consumer sector.

** Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software group, offered on Wednesday to buy smaller local rival Sygnity for 250 million zlotys ($79.4 million) to boost its leading position on the Polish market.

** South Korea's KB Financial Group is interested in buying ING Groep NV's South Korean insurance operations, chairman Euh Yoon-dae said.

** PT Toba Sejahtera, an Indonesian energy-focused business group, expects to launch an initial public offering for its coal unit this May but worries the euro zone crisis will hurt its pricing, founder Luhut Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.

** Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings Corp expects to receive approval from Chinese regulators for its tie-up with PepsiCo Inc as early as March, Tingyi's parent company in Taipei said on Wednesday.

** Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam put its underperforming personal care business up for sale and said it would look to return cash to shareholders, sending its shares to their highest level in nearly four years.

** General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen are discussing a broad manufacturing alliance designed to stem losses in Europe and lower production costs elsewhere, sources with knowledge of the matter said.