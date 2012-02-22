Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday.
** The Irish government will provide a final list of assets
on Wednesday that are to be hived off to pay down debt. State
assets worth between 2 to 3 billion euros ($2.65 billion to
$3.98 billion) will go on the block, including the retail
division of gas supply company Bord Gais, according to a report
in the Irish Independent.
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc has made a 992.4 million
pounds ($1.6 billion) bid for Mozambique-focused Cove Energy,
offering a full price to open up a new gas frontier for the
Anglo-Dutch oil major in East Africa.
** British utility Centrica said it had agreed to
buy a portfolio of UK North Sea assets from France's Total
for $388 million to grow its upstream oil and gas
business.
** Citigroup's venture capital arm and Dubai-based
Levant Capital have bought a $100 million controlling stake in
Saudi Arabian supermarket chain Al-Raya For Foodstuff Co Ltd.,
lured by growth prospects in the kingdom's consumer sector.
** Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's top software
group, offered on Wednesday to buy smaller local rival Sygnity
for 250 million zlotys ($79.4 million) to boost its
leading position on the Polish market.
** South Korea's KB Financial Group is
interested in buying ING Groep NV's South Korean
insurance operations, chairman Euh Yoon-dae said.
** PT Toba Sejahtera, an Indonesian energy-focused business
group, expects to launch an initial public offering for its coal
unit this May but worries the euro zone crisis will hurt its
pricing, founder Luhut Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.
** Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi Holdings
Corp expects to receive approval from Chinese
regulators for its tie-up with PepsiCo Inc as early as
March, Tingyi's parent company in Taipei said on Wednesday.
** Europe's largest drinks can maker Rexam put its
underperforming personal care business up for sale and said it
would look to return cash to shareholders, sending its shares to
their highest level in nearly four years.
** General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen
are discussing a broad manufacturing alliance designed to stem
losses in Europe and lower production costs elsewhere, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.