Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1440 GMT on Thursday.
** Citigroup Inc plans to raise up to $2.1 billion by
selling its entire stake in India's Housing Development Finance
Corp on Friday, three source with direct knowledge of
the deal told Reuters.
** Tesco Plc, the world's third-biggest retailer,
may bid for a controlling stake valued at about $900 million in
South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd,
two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as the British
grocer eyes growth markets to offset challenging times at home.
** The family holding company that controls Danish toymaker
Lego has agreed to buy 32 percent of a German offshore wind
energy project from Denmark's DONG Energy for more
than $500 million, DONG said on Thursday.
** British pump and valve maker Weir Group raised
its offer for Australia's Ludowici to 243 million
pounds ($380.7 million), matching a rival bid by Danish engineer
FLSmidth & Co, as the tussle for the mining equipment
maker intensifies.
** Finnish media group Sanoma said on Thursday it
has agreed to sell its 21.11 percent stake in telecommunications
group DNA for 181.5 million euros ($240.32 million) to DNA's
owners Finda, Oulu ICT, PHP Liiketoiminta and Osuuskunta KPY.
** Italy's Snam and Belgium's Fluxys have agreed to
buy the stakes that oil and gas giant Eni holds in a
series of gas assets in northern Europe for 150 million euros as
the two companies press ahead with plans to create a European
gas transport network.
** ING Groep NV is planning to sell its three Asian
insurance joint ventures separately from its other Asia assets
so that the overall sale is not held up by negotiations with
partners, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation
said.
** British engineering firm Bodycote said it signed
a five-year contract with ZF Lenksysteme, a joint venture
between Robert Bosch GmbH and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
, to provide heat treatment services in China for heavy
truck steering components.
** A leading shareholder in Italy's Fondiaria-SAI said on
Thursday he was open to all proposals to bail out the troubled
insurer, stepping up pressure on previously agreed plans to
rescue the company by merging it with peer Unipol.
** Sears Holdings Corp said it reached a deal to
sell 11 stores to General Growth Properties Inc and
decided to separate Sears Hometown and outlets businesses and
some hardware stores.