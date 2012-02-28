Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday.
** The euro zone's biggest bank Santander will take
over the Polish banking unit of Belgian KBC to create a
business worth about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and tap
growth in Europe's most resilient economy.
** Intel Corp will sell its stake in two wafer
factories to joint venture partner Micron Technology for
$600 million and will source its NAND flash from the memory
maker.
** PostNL, the largest shareholder in Dutch
express mail delivery company TNT Express, will not
sell its shares under the "current circumstances," a spokesman
said on Tuesday.
United Parcel Service Inc. earlier this month
offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion
euros ($6.56 billion). PostNL owns 29.9 percent of TNT.
** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and
GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion to acquire
Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, joining a
bidding war over the UK-listed company, an Indian media report
said.
** Private equity fund PAG Asia Capital has invested $250
million in unlisted Bicon Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to
become its largest investor, a unit of the Chinese
pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.
** India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd is in talks with
three private equity investors to raise about $200 million
through the sale of stakes in a number of road projects, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Abraaj Capital, the Dubai-based private equity firm, has
teamed with the top shareholder of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd
to buy the Canadian energy company's oilfield services
business in a deal valued at around $164 million.
** Saudi Arabia's Almarai is in talks with PepsiCo
Inc to increase its stake in a joint venture formed with
the U.S. soft drink giant in 2009, the Gulf dairy firm said on
Tuesday.
** Fiat-Chrysler is searching for possible
automotive alliances in the face of a flat and oversupplied
European market, the chief executive of the two companies said
on Tuesday.