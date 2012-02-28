Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Tuesday.

** The euro zone's biggest bank Santander will take over the Polish banking unit of Belgian KBC to create a business worth about 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) and tap growth in Europe's most resilient economy.

** Intel Corp will sell its stake in two wafer factories to joint venture partner Micron Technology for $600 million and will source its NAND flash from the memory maker.

** PostNL, the largest shareholder in Dutch express mail delivery company TNT Express, will not sell its shares under the "current circumstances," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

United Parcel Service Inc. earlier this month offered 9 euros a share, valuing TNT Express at 4.9 billion euros ($6.56 billion). PostNL owns 29.9 percent of TNT.

** India's state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp and GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion to acquire Africa-focused gas explorer Cove Energy, joining a bidding war over the UK-listed company, an Indian media report said.

** Private equity fund PAG Asia Capital has invested $250 million in unlisted Bicon Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd to become its largest investor, a unit of the Chinese pharmaceuticals company said on Tuesday.

** India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd is in talks with three private equity investors to raise about $200 million through the sale of stakes in a number of road projects, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Abraaj Capital, the Dubai-based private equity firm, has teamed with the top shareholder of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd to buy the Canadian energy company's oilfield services business in a deal valued at around $164 million.

** Saudi Arabia's Almarai is in talks with PepsiCo Inc to increase its stake in a joint venture formed with the U.S. soft drink giant in 2009, the Gulf dairy firm said on Tuesday.

** Fiat-Chrysler is searching for possible automotive alliances in the face of a flat and oversupplied European market, the chief executive of the two companies said on Tuesday.