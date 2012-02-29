Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Feb 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday.
** Greece has invited bids for state-owned gas company DEPA,
as it moves ahead with a privatisation programme targeted to
raise 19 billion euros ($25.5 billion) by 2015.
** Malaysia's second-richest man Ananda Krishnan plans to
sell satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd, Singapore's Straits
Times newspaper reported, soon after initiating the sale of $3
billion worth of power assets that signal a move to cast off
risky operations.
** The Indian government is set to raise at least $2.5
billion by selling a 5 percent stake in Oil and Natural Gas Corp
(ONGC) on Thursday, aiming to patch up its widening
fiscal deficit and revive its stalled privatisation agenda.
** CVC Capital Partners is to buy Nordic
construction products and machinery distributor Ahlsell from
Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners for 1.8 billion
euros ($2.4 billion), in Europe's biggest private equity deal
since last summer.
** China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel)
said on Wednesday that it will sell loss-making
stainless steel and special steel assets to parent Baosteel
Group, netting it a 9.58 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) gain.
** Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co said on
Wednesday that it will buy U.S.-based Boston Biomedical Inc for
$200 million to expand its cancer treatment business and extend
its global reach.
** Polish group JSW, the European Union's biggest
coking coal producer, denied a report that it was in talks with
the majority shareholder of Czech miner New World Resources
about a potential tie-up.
** Loss-making Swiss bank EFG International is in
talks with potential buyers for all or part of its French
business and hopes to float its structured investment products
business later this year as part of its radical overhaul.
** Vinci will bid in the coming days for a near 40
percent stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari
Holding, a spokesman for the French construction
group said on Wednesday.