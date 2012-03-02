Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 2 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Dutch bank and insurer ING may sell fewer assets
after it won a court challenge against an EU ruling on its 10
billion euro ($13.3 billion) bailout, potentially paving the way
for the continent's other banks to challenge restructuring
demands.
** The Japanese government is set to take a majority stake
in Tokyo Electric in return for injecting about 1
trillion yen ($12.4 billion) in public funds, the Asahi
newspaper reported on Friday, in what would be a political
victory for the trade minister in his battle to reform the once
all-powerful utility.
** Nestle will battle a Danone-Mead Johnson
team for Pfizer's $10 billion infant
nutrition business next week, with the Swiss giant tipped as
favourite, people familiar with the situation said on Friday.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world's biggest
brewer, and two Chinese brewers are on the shortlist to buy most
of the operations being sold by China's Kingway Brewery Holdings
Ltd, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
The deal value could be as high as $700 million and the
short-listed bidders are expected to conduct due diligence over
the next two months, one of the sources said.
** Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc
sold its entire $500 million stake in private equity
firm Blackstone Group LP on Friday, according to a source
familiar with the situation.
** First Uranium Corp said it would sell two assets
in South Africa for $405 million, as the gold and uranium miner
scrambles to liquidate itself to pay off its debts.
** Piper Jaffray, a mid-sized U.S. investment bank,
may sell its Asian business to a Chinese securities firm,
sources said on Friday.
Piper Jaffray's Asian business could fetch between $50
million to $100 million and a Chinese firm would be a logical
buyer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person
familiar with the matter.
** Shares of Shutterfly Inc jumped as much as 18
percent on Friday, after the photo-sharing services company said
it would acquire bankrupt Eastman Kodak Co's online
photo services business for $23.8 million.
** Tessera Technologies said it would buy a part of
Flextronics International's camera module business for
$23 million in cash.
** Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo and British
peer GlaxoSmithKline are to form a 50-50 joint venture
to bring new vaccines to Japan, targeting an underdeveloped
segment of the world's second-biggest prescription drug market.
** Swiss-based trader Gunvor, co-owned by a Russian tycoon,
said on Friday it was acquiring insolvent Petroplus'
refinery in Antwerp in Belgium, in a move to expand its
infrastructure footprint in Europe's largest oil trading hub.
** Italian clothing company Benetton Group SpA BNG.MI said
on Friday it received the go-ahead from Italy's market regulator
Consob for the Benetton family holding's buyout offer of
minority shareholders, paving the way for a planned delisting.