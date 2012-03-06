Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** Shareholders of El Paso Corp should vote against a proposed $23 billion sale of the company to Kinder Morgan Inc due to conflicts of interest in the sale process, Egan-Jones Proxy Services said in a report on Tuesday.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche still hopes to succeed with its $5.7 billion hostile cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina, but sees other alternatives if the takeover fails.

** Goldman Sachs is free to sell its shares in the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as the lock-up period has ended, the Chinese bank's president said.

** UK gas producer BG Group is mulling the sale of a stake in its multi-billion dollar Queensland natural gas liquefaction facilities, sources close to the matter said. BG could sell between 15 and 20 percent of the Queensland Curtis LNG project and raise up to $2 billion from the sale, one source said.

** Ulster Bank, the troubled Irish business unit of Royal Bank of Scotland, is readying itself to sell off assets worth 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) according to a source close to the situation.

** French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen offered its shares at a deep discount on Tuesday in a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) rights issue to fund an alliance with General Motors aimed at boosting overseas growth and new model development.

** RWE, Germany's second-biggest utility, plans to sell fewer assets after identifying another 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of cost cuts and raising its capital as it strives to cope with the country's decision to phase out nuclear power.

** The IT services arm of Indian steel-to-oil conglomerate Essar Group is in talks to raise $500 million to $600 million through a U.S. initial public offering and the sale of a stake to private equity firms, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Tuesday it signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held World Courier Group Inc for $520 million in cash.

** Dutch power grid operator TenneT said it had agreed to sell stakes in two German offshore cable projects for 340 million euros ($449.9 million) to Mitsubishi Corporation , which is adding to stakes acquired last month in two similar projects.

** Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group will vote all its shares in Australia's Gloucester Coal in favor of a merger with Yancoal Australia and will get A$412 million ($440 million) under the deal terms.

** Private equity group KKR & Co and Chesapeake Energy Corp will form a partnership to invest in mineral and royalty interests in oil and gas assets in the United States, which the companies said will be seeded with $250 million.

** Cadence Bancorp LLC said it would buy Houston-based Encore Bancshares Inc for about $250 million in cash, as it looks to grow in the highly sought-after Texas market.

** French drugmaker Sanofi SA is interested in doing more acquisitions in emerging markets and will "probably not" be a bidder for Pfizer Inc's animal-health business, said Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher.

** United Arab Emirates-based solar cell maker Microsol has acquired the key assets of Solon and its subsidiaries, including U.S.-based Solon Corp, the insolvent German solar group said.

** French handbag maker Hermes said its watch unit was in exclusive talks to buy all of Swiss high-end dial maker Nateber, as luxury watchmakers scramble to secure supplies of high-quality parts.

** Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said the Italian carmaker was open to all potential partnerships, even the newly formed tie-up between PSA Peugeot Citroen and General Motors.

** EFG International has agreed to sell its remaining stake in hedge funds unit Marble Bar for 28.8 million Swiss francs ($31.6 million) to the unit's managers, as the Swiss wealth manager continues to sell off non-core businesses and focus on private banking.

** AstraZeneca Plc is considering options for its Indian unit, including buying the remaining 10 percent of AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd, in order to secure full ownership in a key emerging market.

** Oil and natural gas producer Harvest Natural Resources said it was in talks with a third party to sell its 32 percent stake in Petrodelta SA, a Venezuelan drilling joint venture, with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo.

** Executives at Dutch postal group PostNL have sold more than 227,000 euros worth of stock in the company and its unit TNT Express, which is in takeover talks with U.S. rival United Parcel Service UPS, filings showed.

** Global trading companies including Swiss Glencore and U.S.-based Bunge have expressed interest in the possible sale of U.S. energy and grains trader Gavilon Group, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** Turkey's biggest mobile phone operator Turkcell said on Tuesday it decided to make offer for a 93.99 percent stake in Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom.

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is close to a deal to sell 60 percent of its banking unit to Malaysia's second-largest lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, with the two agreeing on a final price, the chairman of Bank of Commerce said on Tuesday.

** Omega, the Lloyd's of London insurer that rejected three takeover bids last year, provided no details of further acquisition interest alongside its 2011 results, stirring fears suitors might look elsewhere.

** Switzerland's Temenos, confronted by two rival approaches for Britain's Misys, won more time to prepare its offer for its banking software peer after the UK Takeover Panel on Tuesday extended its deadline by four weeks.

** Poland's KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, is looking for more deals following its C$3 billion ($3 billion) purchase of Canadian rival Quadra FNX.

** Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan's plans to sell a stake in satellite operator MEASAT Global Bhd to Saudi-based Arabsat has stalled over differences on valuation, sources familiar with the matter said.

** The sale of Brazilian power holding company Grupo Rede Energia is at a standstill following a request by one of its debt-laden units for bankruptcy protection, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.