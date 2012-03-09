版本:
Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Amid shouts and chanting at a raucous shareholder meeting, El Paso Corp investors approved the natural gas pipeline company's $23 billion takeover by rival Kinder Morgan Inc.

** CVR Energy's top shareholder Carl Icahn, who wants to buy the oil refiner and then sell it, said he is yet to attract a buyer and may drop his bid if he fails to muster enough shareholder support by March 23.

** A South African court on Friday largely dismissed an appeal from government and unions to roll back approval for Wal-Mart's $2.4 billion acquisition of retailer Massmart , ending months of uncertainty about the status of the deal.

** British frozen foods retailer Iceland Foods has been bought back by founder and chief executive Malcolm Walker, in a deal valuing the firm at 1.55 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).

** Quest Software Inc has put itself up for sale, saying a private investment firm has agreed to buy the company for nearly $2 billion cash but it is looking for a better deal.

** Vodafone must decide whether to bid for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide by 29 March after regulator the Takeover Panel extended the deadline on Friday to the same date set for potential rival bidder Tata Communications .

** The London Stock Exchange has agreed to buy a majority stake in LCH.Clearnet, giving it an entry into the hotly contested clearing market and landing Chief Executive Xavier Rolet a much-needed trophy. The offer, which implies a total value for LCH.Clearnet of 813 million euros ($1.08 billion), comes after months of exclusive talks between the two parties.

** Up to five bidders, including trade rivals and a consortium of private equity firms, are circling Groupama's Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm. The ailing French insurer hopes to get around 700 million euros ($918 million) for the unit, sources close to the sales talks said.

** Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp will buy a 480 megawatt portfolio of U.S. wind power projects from Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa for $888 million to gain a significant foothold in the country's wind energy market.

** Dairy Crest Group Plc said it was looking to sell its French branded spreads business, St Hubert, in a deal that analysts expect could fetch the dairy foods company about 300 million pounds ($470.79 million).

** The Netherlands' Royal FrieslandCampina NV plans to pay $457 million to buy the remaining shares in Philippine dairy company Alaska Milk Corp, helping the Dutch company to expand its Asian footprint.

** LaSalle Hotel Properties said it acquired Hotel Palomar, Washington, DC for $143.8 million.

** Paperlinx Ltd agreed to sell its Italian business Polyedra to Lecta for $45 million.

** Green Dot Corp said it will acquire Loopt for total consideration of $43.4 million in cash.

** Vietnam state oil and gas group Petrovietnam is in talks with three foreign companies to sell a 49 percent stake in its Dung Quat refinery for funds to expand the facility, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the refinery's director general.

** Keller Group Plc said Pedro Lopez Jimenez, a non-executive director and the second largest shareholder in the ground engineering firm, would be selling his 5.7 percent stake in the company.

** Experian said it acquired Court Ventures Inc, an aggregator of electronically available public records data in the United States.

** A tie-up between Polish mining group JSW and Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) is unlikely in the foreseeable future, NWR's chief financial officer said on Friday.

** Viterra Inc, Canada's biggest grain handler that has been weighed down by increased costs and fierce competition, said it received expressions of interest from third parties.

