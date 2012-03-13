Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday.
** World's No.3 personal computer maker Dell Inc
said it would buy SonicWall, a maker of firewall, email
protection and recovery products, from an investor group, to
expand its security software business.
** SalesCrunch, an Internet meeting platform, said it made
an unsolicited bid to buy Cisco Systems Inc's WebEx
online videoconferencing unit for $1 plus a 15 percent stake in
itself, a move interpreted by Cisco as a publicity stunt.
** Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is considering selling
part of its 15 percent stake in Australia's Gladstone LNG
Project (GLNG) to free up capital for investments, two sources
with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.
The sources said the plan to sell part of the stake, valued
at around A$700 million to A$850 million ($734 million to $892
million), was still in its early stages and no adviser had been
mandated.
** UAE telecom operator Etisalat plans to sell its
entire 13.29 percent stake in Indonesia's No.3 phone firm PT XL
Axiata, to raise between $600 to $700 million this
year, sources said on Tuesday.
** Danish engineer FLSmidth moved a step closer to
a A$324 million ($340 million) takeover of Australian machinery
maker Ludowici after British group Weir pulled
out of the bidding.
** Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the
ruler of Dubai, is considering a sale of its remaining
26-percent stake in local mobile phone retailer Axiom Telecom,
three sources familiar with the matter said.
A sale could fetch a price of $300 million for Dubai
Holding's unit Emirates International Telecommunications LLC
(EIT), said a banking source speaking on condition of anonymity.
** U.S. auto repair chain Midas Inc said it agreed
to be bought by TBC Corp, a unit of Japan's Sumitomo Corp
, for $173 million in cash.
TBC's offer of $11.50 per share represents a 28 percent
premium to the stock's closing price of $8.99 on Monday.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said
its affiliate will buy the operator of indoor water park resorts
Great Wolf Resorts for about $165 million in cash.
** Czech fund Penta Investments offered on Tuesday to buy 40
percent of Polish retailer EM&F for 410 million
zlotys ($130.9 million) as part of a plan agreed with the
retailer's main shareholder Eastbridge to co-run the group.
Penta offered 9.85 zlotys for each EM&F share, a 5-percent
premium to Monday's closing price and 11 percent more than its
average price over the last three and six months.
** Lupus Capital Plc said it would sell its oil
services division to Phoenix Equity Partners for 75 million
pounds ($117.11 million), to focus more on its building products
business.
** Liontrust Asset Management said it would buy the
fund management unit of Walker Crips Group Plc for 12.3
million pounds ($19.21 million), as it looked to boost its asset
management business in the UK.
** Volkswagen AG unit Audi is in talks
to buy Italian motorbike maker Ducati, two sources familiar with
the matter said, in a deal that could extend a long-standing
rivalry with BMW to superbikes.
** BB&T Corp said it has amended its agreement to
acquire Florida-based BankAtlantic Bancorp Inc's bank
subsidiary to address litigation challenges, keeping the core
provisions unchanged.
Under the modified agreement, BB&T will assume
BankAtlantic's obligations related to $285 million worth of
trust preferred securities. BankAtlantic Bancorp will pay all
accrued interest on the securities, BB&T added.
** Miner Xstrata has sold a stake in its
burgeoning Canadian coking coal operations to JX Nippon, forming
a joint venture with the Japanese oil refiner to build the
business and market the coal in Japan.
** The Russian government is preparing to sell stakes in an
Eastern port and an electricity producer, in an early sign newly
elected president Vladimir Putin will attempt to reignite a
stalled privatisation program.
State investment bank VTB Capital said on Tuesday it had
been told to organise the sale of a 55 percent stake in Vanino
Seaport and a 25.1 percent shareholding in TGK-5
, a power producer controlled by the billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg.
** Spanish bank CaixaBank SA is in talks
to buy smaller rival Banca Civica SA, in a move that
would create Spain's biggest bank by domestic assets and help
the combined group meet tough capital requirements.
** Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it will buy some assets of Austrian pharmaceutical
company Gerot Lannach, to boost its presence in Central and
Eastern Europe.
Under the deal, Valeant will acquire the assets for less
than three times sales, with up to an additional $20 million in
milestone payments, the company said in a statement.
** Polish coking coal miner Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa
has decided to focus on its own projects rather than
pursue a merger with Czech rival New World Resources, a
move it considered earlier this year, it said on Tuesday.
** Total signed an agreement with two units of
state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday to take
a stake in the Zhanjiang refinery and petrochemicals platform in
China, the French oil giant said.