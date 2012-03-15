Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 15 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** Johnson & Johnson is set to gain EU approval for
its planned $21.3 billion buy of Swiss medical devices maker
Synthes after offering concessions to address concerns
over its dominance in trauma devices, a person familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
** United Parcel Service and TNT Express are
unlikely to announce a deal on Friday when they need to update
the market about the status of their merger talks, three sources
close to the talks said, but a deal could come soon after that.
** Kinder Morgan Inc said on Thursday it had reached
a verbal agreement with U.S. regulators to sell some of Kinder
Morgan Energy Partners LP's pipeline assets in order to
win approval for its planned purchase of El Paso Corp.
The $21 billion deal, which will close in May, had been
expected to attract scrutiny from the Federal Trade Commission
because of the merged company's overlapping pipeline networks.
** Cisco Systems has reached a deal to buy NDS,
which develops software for multichannel television networks,
for $5 billion, a move it said would accelerate its expansion
into the video communications market.
** United Technologies Corp plans to sell its
Rocketdyne, Clipper Wind and some of Hamilton Sundstrand's pump
operations, deals that will raise about $3 billion to help fund
its pending takeover of Goodrich Corp.
** PZU, Eastern Europe's biggest insurer, could
spend as much as $2.2 billion to build an international presence
and is looking for targets in the Balkans and for asset sales by
troubled European financial groups.
** BG Group Plc has received at least two final bids
for its 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, in
a deal valued at about $900 million.
** GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell several
over-the-counter healthcare brands in Europe to Belgium's Omega
Pharma for 470 million euros ($612 million), while delaying the
divestment of its weight-loss pill Alli.
** South Korea's LIG Group is auctioning up to 49 percent
stake in its unlisted defense unit LIG Nex1 in a deal that could
raise as much as $400 million, according to sources with
knowledge of the matter.
** Shire moved to bolster its position as a supplier
of specialist drugs on Thursday by buying U.S. biotech firm
FerroKin BioSciences for up to $325 million, one day after a
setback for its ambitions in genetic medicine.
** Telecom equipment maker Avaya Inc said on
Thursday it signed a deal to buy Israeli video conferencing
company Radvision for $230 million.
** Meiban Group Ltd Chairman and CEO George Goh
Tiong Yong has offered to take the Singapore-listed maker of
plastic injection moulded components private in a deal that
values the firm at $101.2 million.
** Britain should not delay too long kick-starting the sale
of its shares in Royal Bank of Scotland, the chief
executive of RBS said, as speculation grows that the government
could sell an initial stake at a loss.
** French transport and power engineering company Alstom
moved to quash speculation that it was eyeing offshore
wind power takeovers on Thursday, saying it would not pursue
deals that would harm shareholders.
** Private investor Gary Klesch said on Thursday his
Swiss-based company has submitted the only bid for
Petit-Couronne, the French plant of insolvent refiner Petroplus
.
** Generics drug maker Mylan has pulled out of talks
to buy a stake in Italian pharmaceuticals firm Rottapharm, two
people familiar with the situation said, posing another setback
to the arduous sales process that has been dragging on since the
middle of last year.
** Entertainment retailer HMV said a number of
parties had indicated they were interested in acquiring its
concert and festival division, HMV Live, raising hopes about a
potential disposal which could help the struggling firm cut its
debt.
** France Telecom has rejected a report that it
planned to spin off the shrinking fixed-line arm of Polish unit
TPSA and focus on the mobile business as part of its
wider portfolio review.