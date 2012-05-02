Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** E.ON expects to finalize the sale of its gas
distribution network in May, its chief financial officer told a
German paper, adding the German utility's asset sale programme
could exceed the targeted volume of 15 billion euros ($20
billion).
** Temasek Holdings is selling about $2.4 billion
worth of stakes in two of China's largest banks, as the
Singapore state investor reshuffles its financial sector
portfolio.
** Women's apparel maker Ascena Retail Group Inc
will buy Charming Shoppes Inc for $857.2 million in
cash as it looks to tap into the growing U.S. plus-size apparel
market.
** Microchip Technology Inc will acquire smaller
rival Standard Microsystems Corp for about $830
million, gaining access to the lucrative market for electronics
used in automobile entertainment systems.
** Malaysian Airline System Bhd and budget carrier
AirAsia Bhd have called off a proposed $364 million
share swap deal, according to a statement filed to Bursa
Malaysia on Wednesday.
** Kewill Plc said it had agreed to be taken private
by tech-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners Funds in
a deal that values the British software company at 89.5 million
pounds ($145.2 million).
** SK Telecom Co, South Korea's top mobile
carrier, is not expecting to fund the potential acquisition by
its affiliate SK hynix of Japan's troubled Elpida
Memory, SK Telecom's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
** Russia's competition watchdog said on Wednesday its bid
to overturn Telenor's recent increase of its stake in
mobile operator Vimpelcom was supported by the
government's powerful commission on foreign investment.