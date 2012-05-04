Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Duke Energy Corp said it expects federal
regulators to back its plan to buy peer Progress Energy
and allow the companies to close the proposed $13.7 billion deal
by July 1.
** German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius will
submit the documents for its 3.1 billion euro ($4.07 billion)
takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator
BaFin as soon as today, a spokesman for Fresenius said.
** Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc on Friday
offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe Inc for $792 million
in cash and stock after merger talks aimed at unleashing
"sizeable" synergies between the two companies broke down.
** U.S.-based Micron Technology is the likely winner
in the bidding for Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's public broadcaster
NHK reported on Friday, in a deal that would help the failed
Japanese chipmaker sustain operations and repay creditors.
Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection in February with 448
billion yen ($5.6 billion) in liabilities - a record for a
Japanese manufacturer - after being hit by a strong yen and a
slide in prices of DRAM chips for personal computers.
** French retail chain Casino said it made a cash
gain of 138 million euros ($181.5 million) from selling a 9.8
percent chunk of its holding in real-estate unit Mercialys
as it seeks to cut debt and boost financial
flexibility.
** Chinese state-owned conglomerate Beijing Enterprises
Group said it has increased its stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd
to nearly 9 percent, raising the prospect of a bidding
war with state firm Sinopec for the mainland gas distributor.
Beijing Enterprises Group -- parent of utility Beijing
Enterprises Holding Limited 0392.HK -- snapped up a 5.4 percent
stake in China Gas from seller Oman Oil, paying $126 million to
become a significant shareholder.
** Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Friday
it has agreed to acquire a stake in West China Cement
as the group moves to strengthen its position in the world's
largest building materials market.
** Veolia Environnement is making progress in its
plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing
exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing
indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid
waste activities.
** French utility EDF said it would share the
increase in the price it has to pay to buy out the Italian
investors of Italian utility Edison, paying half of the 50
million euros ($65.76 million) for the Italian utility.