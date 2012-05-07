Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn won control of oil refiner CVR Energy Inc after shareholders flocked to accept a takeover offer valuing the company at about $2.6 billion, ending a three-month-long war of words with the company's board.

** Micron Technology won the right to negotiate exclusively to buy Elpida Memory Inc after offering more than 200 billion yen ($2.5 billion) for the failed Japanese chipmaker, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said, paving the way for the U.S. company to more than double its global market share.

** The buyer group for private equity fund MBK Partners' Taiwan cable television business said on Monday it might have to pull out of the $2.4 billion deal because of delays in the regulatory approval that it said had cost it an extra $300 million.

** Marubeni Corp said on Monday it was interested in acquiring U.S. grain and energy trader Gavilon, establishing it as the most likely Asian buyer of the company as rival Japanese trading houses played down the chances they would bid.

** Telecom Italia will discuss on Wednesday the future of its majority stake in Telecom Italia Media, following reports the Italian telecoms group might sell all or part of its loss-making broadcasting unit.

** Dutch food ingredients company CSM has put its bakery supplies unit up for sale to focus on more profitable bio-ingredients used in a range of goods from salad dressings and household detergents to icings and cake fillings.

** General Electric Co said it will buy a 15 percent equity stake in China XD Electric Group for about $535 million and will partner with XD to provide technology to build and upgrade electrical systems.

** Lin TV Corp's said it will buy New Vision Television's local broadcast group for $330.4 million to expand its reach to south and western United States.

** Puma Energy has entered into an exclusive agreement with key shareholders of Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil to buy a majority stake in the company, KenolKobil said on Monday.

** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is in advanced talks to sell its minority stake in water utility Berlinwasser Holding, which it is trying to divest as part of its multi-billion euro disposal programme.

** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and Asia-based private equity firm RRJ Capital have agreed to invest $468 million in Cheniere Energy to help the U.S. energy firm fund the country's first liquefied natural gas export plant.

** Transocean Ltd , owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, will pay $432 million in shares to buy out its partner in a joint venture that owns two ultra-deepwater rigs working for Reliance Industries off India.

** Shares in Egypt-based investment bank EFG Hermes rose on Monday following the announcement of an agreement with Qatar's QInvest to form a region-wide investment bank. QInvest will control 60 percent of the new bank, which will be called EFG Hermes Qatar, and will provide $250 million to increase its capital.

** Sycamore Partners marginally raised its bid for Talbots Inc to $214.6 million, disappointing investors looking for a more substantial offer that could ensure the sale of the struggling women's apparel retailer.

** Ixia, which provides testing products to telecom operators, will buy privately held rival Anue Systems Inc for $145 million in cash.

** Czech private equity group Penta Investments and Eastbridge fund said they may go ahead with a $134 million bid for Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) even if they do not reach their minimum goal, after another investor started to raise its stake.

** Power company AES Corp will sell a majority of its businesses in China for $134 million, as it is unable to pass on higher coal costs in a state-regulated industry.

** Beijing Enterprises Group (BJEG) again increased its stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd, a takeover target of Sinopec, raising the prospect of a bidding war between the two state-controlled companies.

** Information technology services provider GTSI Corp agreed to go private in a $75 million cash transaction in a bid to expand scale and product offerings.

** Indian drugmaker Elder Pharmaceuticals is exploring options to sell its nutrition products business, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.