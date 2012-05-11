Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Gas-rich Qatar is ploughing more of its commodity wealth
back into the sector with the purchase of a major stake in Royal
Dutch Shell, while also reportedly eyeing a chunk of
Italian oil major ENI.
** Guggenheim Partners' talks to buy a full range of asset
management businesses from Deutsche Bank for 1.4
billion euros ($1.81 billion) haven fallen apart after the
German lender withdrew an offer to guarantee the unit's revenue,
a source familiar with the situation said.
** HSBC Holdings PLC said on Friday that it had
agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and
Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.
** LinkedIn Corp and private equity firm Silver
Lake Partners are among a number of parties that have expressed
interest in a potential deal for Monster Worldwide Inc,
according to people familiar with the matter, as the Internet
jobs-search company is preparing data for potential buyers.
** A consortium led by French utility GDF Suez has
made a firm offer to buy E.ON's gas pipeline network,
which Germany's No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily
Les Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.
** Japan's No. 5 consumer electronics discount retailer Bic
Camera Inc will take a majority stake in sixth-ranked
Kojima Co, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
** Spain's construction firm FCC announced the sale
of its Spanish and Belgium airport handling units to Swissport
for 135 million euros ($174.96 million) on Friday, in a move to
reduce debt. ($1 = 0.7716 euros)
** Cytec Industries Inc will sell its self-adhesive
business to German consumer goods company Henkel for
$105 million in cash to focus on higher-margin specialty
chemicals.