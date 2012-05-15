Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Fragrance company Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion
takeover bid for Avon Products Inc on Monday, saying the
world's largest cosmetics direct seller had missed a deadline to
start discussing a deal that Coty first proposed in March.
** ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, may
sell mills with a total book value of 7 billion euros ($9
billion) in Rio de Janeiro and the U.S. state of Alabama,
throwing in the towel after cost overruns and delays at the
plants.
** The Gulf state of Qatar accumulated a small stake in
Siemens, Germany's most valuable company, worth
roughly 2.4 billion euros ($3.08 billion), adding to the natural
gas-rich country's portfolio of minority investments around the
world.
** GlaxoSmithKline Plc is paying 61 million pounds
($98 million) to take full control of Cellzome, an Anglo-German
biotech whose drug discovery platform it is already using to
develop treatments for inflammatory diseases.
** Developer Orco Property Group said
it has sold the Radio Free Europe office building in Prague to
U.S. company L88 for $94 million.
** News Corp has agreed to buy a stake in Chinese
movie distributor Bona Film Group Ltd, becoming the
latest U.S. media company to expand into China's booming movie
market.
** Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S has
agreed to sell its half of a joint venture that owns the product
tanker vessel Torm Ugland and will book a loss of about $5
million on the sale, the company said on Tuesday.
** Dubai-based regional investment bank Ridge Capital has
bought 100 percent of Egyptian asset management firm El Rashad
Holding, which is expanding its Islamic financing business, its
financial adviser said on Tuesday.
** Four Spanish savings banks will restart talks this week
over a possible merger that would create the country's
fifth-largest lender, a source close to the negotiations said on
Tuesday.
Merger talks between Banco Mare Nostrum, Ibercaja, Liberbank
and Unicaja had begun before a banking reform was announced on
Friday, the source said, adding they were delayed until it was
clear what new demands the government was placing on banks.