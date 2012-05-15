Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Fragrance company Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid for Avon Products Inc on Monday, saying the world's largest cosmetics direct seller had missed a deadline to start discussing a deal that Coty first proposed in March.

** ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steelmaker, may sell mills with a total book value of 7 billion euros ($9 billion) in Rio de Janeiro and the U.S. state of Alabama, throwing in the towel after cost overruns and delays at the plants.

** The Gulf state of Qatar accumulated a small stake in Siemens, Germany's most valuable company, worth roughly 2.4 billion euros ($3.08 billion), adding to the natural gas-rich country's portfolio of minority investments around the world.

** GlaxoSmithKline Plc is paying 61 million pounds ($98 million) to take full control of Cellzome, an Anglo-German biotech whose drug discovery platform it is already using to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases.

** Developer Orco Property Group said it has sold the Radio Free Europe office building in Prague to U.S. company L88 for $94 million.

** News Corp has agreed to buy a stake in Chinese movie distributor Bona Film Group Ltd, becoming the latest U.S. media company to expand into China's booming movie market.

** Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S has agreed to sell its half of a joint venture that owns the product tanker vessel Torm Ugland and will book a loss of about $5 million on the sale, the company said on Tuesday.

** Dubai-based regional investment bank Ridge Capital has bought 100 percent of Egyptian asset management firm El Rashad Holding, which is expanding its Islamic financing business, its financial adviser said on Tuesday.

** Four Spanish savings banks will restart talks this week over a possible merger that would create the country's fifth-largest lender, a source close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.

Merger talks between Banco Mare Nostrum, Ibercaja, Liberbank and Unicaja had begun before a banking reform was announced on Friday, the source said, adding they were delayed until it was clear what new demands the government was placing on banks.