Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** E.ON, Germany's largest utility, will pick a consortium led by Australian infrastructure firm Macquarie to buy its gas distribution network for about 3.2 billion euros ($4 billion), sources close to the matter said.

** Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by an Indian company in over six months.

** French electrical materials supplier Rexel has agreed to buy Platt Electric Supply, an independent distributor of electrical products and services in the western United States, in a deal with an enterprise value of 300 million euros ($383 million).

** Simulation and training systems provider CAE Inc said it bought Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 million ($312.80 million) to expand its civil aviation training footprint.

** China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CR Gas) agreed to buy AEI China Gas Ltd for $238 million from a group of investors including Goldman Sachs to enlarge its share of the country's booming natural gas distribution market.

** Swiss dental implants maker Straumann is buying a 49 percent stake in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss francs ($277 million), a pricey attempt to expand in a booming market for cosmetic surgery and offset sluggish demand in Europe.

** British education and publishing group Pearson has bought Certiport, which provides testing and certification services for leading IT companies, for $140 million in cash from Spire Capital Partners, it said on Wednesday.

** British directories publisher Yell Group Plc bought do-it-yourself website designer Moonfruit Ltd for 18 million pounds ($28.99 million) in its ongoing attempt to transform itself from a print-dominated business to a Web-driven entity.

** Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK after a lock-up period expires in early September, Chief Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.

** Morgan Stanley has cut its stake in KPN, the Dutch telecoms group that Mexican Carlos Slim, the world's richest person, has targeted as a long-term investment and a stepping stone into Europe.

** Russian fertiliser maker Acron said on Wednesday it has proposed to buy up to 66 percent of major Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow for 36 Polish zloty ($10.58) a share to expand its presence in the European Union.

** VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, said it will conclude talks for the sale of a 20 percent stake to a foreign strategic investor in the third quarter, and finalise the sale in the fourth quarter.

** Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks said on Wednesday.