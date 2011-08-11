Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Fibria)

Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1947 GMT on Thursday:

** Brazil's Fibria , the world's largest producer of pulp, will sell its last paper plant in the town of Piracicaba in Sao Paulo state to Japan's Oji Paper for US$313 million, a market filing said.

** Smartphone maker HTC will buy a 51 percent stake in U.S. company Beats Electronics for $309 million, it said, its latest move to fend off rising competition and enhance its branding.

** Linktone Ltd has sold its remaining $10 million in principal amount of notes issued by Aerospace Satellite Corp Holding to fund the purchase of 117.9 million shares of PT Global Mediacom.

** Sports Direct International PLC will buy a portfolio of 32 Freehold and long leasehold properties from Michael Ashley 86.8 million pounds ($140.1 million).

** Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy Professional HealthCare LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Mainsail Partners, for $51 million in cash to expand its home health and hospice business.

** U-Store-It Trust said it has sold an 18- property portfolio in Cleveland and Canton, Ohio and Indianapolis for total proceeds of $43.5 million.

** Metrodome Group PLC has acquired Hollywood Classics Ltd, which markets and distributes the theatrical rights of classic films, for $2.6 million.

** Victoria Oil & Gas PLC has acquired one third of a 6.8 percent royalty interest in its 95 percent owned Logbaba gas and gas condensate project in Cameroon for $2.5 million in cash and drilling equipment to the value of $1 million.

** Silverdell PLC has acquired RDS Asbestos Management Consultants Ltd for 2.3 million pounds. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)