Small healthcare auctions see progress -sources

By Soyoung Kim and Jessica Hall

Oct 18 Several small-to-mid-sized healthcare assets have garnered interest from private equity firms, with Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) Physio-Control unit fetching bids after past efforts to sell the business failed, sources said.

In February, Medtronic said it had restarted the process of finding a buyer for its Physio-Control unit, which makes automated external defibrillators. The unit has about $450 million per year in revenue.

Although the Medtronic unit has failed to find a buyer in the past, it now has received interest from private equity firms in an auction process that is "pretty far along," said a source familiar with the situation, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Private equity firms have been active in healthcare this year, as they bet on rising use of services by aging populations in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.

Medtronic said it was proceeding with the divestiture as planned, but declined further comment.

Meanwhile, World Courier Ground, which provides quick delivery services for medical samples, legal briefs and financial documents, has been put up for sale, sources said. The sources could not be identified because the talks were not public.

The courier business has attracted a wide array of interest from private equity firms and rival delivery services, said the source.

World Courier could not be immediately reached for comment.

Meanwhile, Press Ganey Associates Inc [PRAGN.UL] has attracted takeover interest from firms including TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL] and Hellman & Friedman, sources said.

Press Ganey collects data and performs surveys that medical centers and hospitals use to improve service, cut costs and increase patient care.

Press Ganey, which has about $100 million in EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), could fetch at least 10-times EBTIDA in a sale, sources said.

Press Ganey, TPG and Hellman & Friedman were not immediately available to comment.

Another healthcare auction, PRA International, fell apart a few weeks ago, sources said. It is possible that a bidder could come back with a low offer to try to scoop up the asset as a bargain, one source said.

PRA, a contract research company, could not be immediately reached for comment. Contract research organizations provide drug research services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The last big private equity deal in healthcare was also for a contract research company, Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc PPDI.O. PPD was acquired for $3.9 billion in cash by Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] and Hellman & Friedman. (Reporting by Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, Soyoung Kim and Paritosh Bansal in New York, Susan Kelly in Chicago, editing by Matthew Lewis)