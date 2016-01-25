Banque Heritage takes majority stake in Meridian Wealth Management

RPT-Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
ZURICH Jan 25 Switzerland's Banque Heritage said on Monday it had taken a majority stake in Lausanne, Switzerland-based asset manager Meridian Wealth Management.
"Meridian currently has a staff of three investment professionals but has ambitions to become a platform for other independent asset managers who find the current regulatory environment untenable for their scale of business," Banque Heritage said in a statement.
"Today the firm manages 80 million Swiss francs ($79 million) and was profitable for the year 2015."
Banque Heritage's chief executive said this month the bank was eyeing more acquisitions to help its assets under management hit a critical mass.
($1 = 1.0138 Swiss francs)
* LLB Group expects a net profit of about 104 million Swiss francs ($103.32 million) (+20 pct) for 2016 business year.
* Galenica is pressing ahead with the planned division; the focus is on an IPO of the Galenica Santé business unit