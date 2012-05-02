版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 2日 星期三 20:10 BJT

Meritor posts higher 2nd-qtr profit

May 2 Commercial truck parts maker Meritor Inc posted a rise in second-quarter profit on higher margins.

Net income rose to $20 million, or 21 cents per share, from $17 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell 1 percent to $1.16 billion.

The Troy, Michigan-based company shares closed at $6.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐