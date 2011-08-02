UPDATE 2-Meritor posts profit, but gives weak outlook

* Q3 EPS ex-items 26 cents vs Wall Street view 29 cents

DETROIT, Aug 2 Commercial truck parts maker Meritor Inc (MTOR.N) posted lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday and gave a disappointing forecast for the current period, sending its shares down nearly 6 percent.

Net income in the third quarter ended on June 30 was $17 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $3 million, or 3 cents a share.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 26 cents a share, 3 cents below what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Analysts Itay Michaeli of Citi and Himanshu Patel of J.P. Morgan both said in research notes that the quarter met their expectations.

Sales at the company, which makes drivetrain, braking and replacement parts for the commercial vehicle and industrial markets, rose by a third to $1.29 billion on strong truck demand globally. But that was short of the $1.31 billion analysts had expected.

In May, Troy, Michigan-based Meritor lowered its revenue forecast for the third quarter. It said then that it expected $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion, down from its previous outlook of $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion.

However, Citi's Michaeli said the fourth-quarter forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $90 million to $100 million was "a bit disappointing." He was expecting $103 million.

Patel also said the EBITDA forecast was slightly below consensus.

Meritor forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Analysts expect $1.25 billion, and Michaeli's estimate was $1.29 billion.

"Execution continues to be an issue, particularly with a leveraged balance sheet," Michaeli said in his note. "If management executes, the stock likely works. If execution falls below expectations, we still believe alternative options, including M&A, could eventually unlock value."

The company said it still expects to achieve its EBITDA margin target of 10 percent by the end of fiscal 2012.

In March, Meritor officially changed its name from ArvinMeritor following its divestiture of its light vehicle business.

Meritor shares fell 5.8 percent to $12.91 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ben Klayman, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)